Upcoming Netflix film Ballerina is written and directed by Chung-Hyun Lee, whose previous directing credits include Netflix horror film The Call, and adventure miniseries Born to Spy.

To avoid confusion, this is the South Korean film Ballerina, not the John Wick spin-off movie starring Ana de Armas which is due for release in 2024.

However, more confusingly, this Ballerina does share plenty of John Wick elements - it is a violent action movie which follows a woman with a particular set of combat skills seeking revenge on the man she blames for the death of her close friend.

Jang Ok-ju is a merciless former bodyguard who feels incredible guilt that she was unable to save her friend, a ballerina who left her a message hidden in her ballet shoes asking Ok-ju to take revenge for her death.

As she hunts down the mysterious Choi, Ok-ju leaves a trail of bloody violence in her wake in this action-packed 90 minute revenge flick.

Jun Jong-seo as Jang Ok-ju in Ballerina

Who is in the cast of Ballerina?

Jeon Jong-seo as Jang Ok-ju

Jong-seo previously appeared in 2018 drama film Burning, and worked alongside Lee on The Call. She also featured in thriller series Bargain, and Netflix show Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area.

Ok-ju is the anti-hero of the movie, an ex-bodyguard who lets the bodies pile high as he hunts for her friend’s killer.

Park Yu-rim as Min-hee

Yu-rim starred in drama film Drive My Car, and has also featured in an episode of Netflix drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and mystery series Miracle Brothers.

Min-hee is the ill-fated ballerina of the movies’ title. Her death and desperate message imploring Ok-ju to avenge her sets the bloody events that follow in motion.

Park Yu-rim as Min-hee in Ballerina

Ji-hun Kim as Choi

Other than appearing in an episode of Korean sitcom Nonstop in 2002, Ballerina is Kim’s only acting role.

Choi is the antagonist of the film, and the man who Ok-ju holds responsible for the death of Min-hee. She promises that she will hunt him all the way down to hell as she sets her sights on revenge.

Is there a trailer for Ballerina?

Yes there is and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of Ballerina?

Ballerina will be released on Netflix in the UK on Friday 6 October.