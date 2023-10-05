Big Brother 2023: How to watch the live stream of the ITV show and when does Big Brother start?
A fan frenzy ensued when Big Brother was confirmed to be coming back and the new show has also seen the live stream reinstated
and live on Freeview channel 276
Big Brother is going to be back on our screens very soon, and is back with a whole rebrand after being resurrected by a different channel after initially being axed five years ago, this time being shown on ITV.
The brand new series of Big Brother is set to air on Sunday, October 8 with a whole host of new housemates entering the new house for the very first time as ITV get set to revive the much-loved reality show.
And, if fans were not already excited at the prospect of the show making a return after half a decade away, ITV has confirmed that the iconic livestream will be revived for the rebooted series.
ITV have confirmed that Big Brother: Live Stream will be making a return to screens, airing seven nights a week exclusively on ITVX, meaning fans will have the opportunity to watch live footage into the early hours.
The show was first aired 23 years ago in 2000 on Channel 4. Back then, it featured a live feed into the house where viewers could watch the housemates at any time for free, so you never missed any action.
Over the years, the feature was sadly removed but has now been reinstated. On social media, Big Brother said: "We’re going LIVE with Big Brother: Late & Live straight after the show, six days a week. Plus, you can watch even more action from the house straight after with the Big Brother: Live Stream on @ITVX!"