Big Brother is going to be back on our screens very soon, and is back with a whole rebrand after being resurrected by a different channel after initially being axed five years ago, this time being shown on ITV.

The brand new series of Big Brother is set to air on Sunday, October 8 with a whole host of new housemates entering the new house for the very first time as ITV get set to revive the much-loved reality show.

And, if fans were not already excited at the prospect of the show making a return after half a decade away, ITV has confirmed that the iconic livestream will be revived for the rebooted series.

ITV have confirmed that Big Brother: Live Stream will be making a return to screens, airing seven nights a week exclusively on ITVX, meaning fans will have the opportunity to watch live footage into the early hours.

The show was first aired 23 years ago in 2000 on Channel 4. Back then, it featured a live feed into the house where viewers could watch the housemates at any time for free, so you never missed any action.

