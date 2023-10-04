A look back at some of the stars of Celebrity Big Brother who didn't have the best experience after leaving the show

Chantelle Houghton found love in the Big Brother house with The Ordinary Boys singer Samuel Preston but it wasn’t the fairytale ending she hoped for. The TV personality, 40, has opened up about her mental health after leaving the Big Brother house and how she ended up with bald patches.

Back in 2006, Chantelle Houghton entered the Celebrity Big Brother house as the first non-celebrity. She had to convince the other housemates that she was in fact part of a celebrity and part of a fictional girl band Kandi Floss. The reality star even had to perform one of her band's songs for her fellow celebrities as they watched her read the lyrics from a sheet of paper.

Chantelle and Preston's relationship grew in the house and they continued to date after leaving and married in 2006. Sadly the love story didn’t last and the pair divorced after just 10 months.

Speaking to The Sun Chantelle revealed that after leaving the show she ended up having “bald patches” due to her bleached blonde hair and extensions. She explained the reason why she turned her back on fame.

Chantelle said: “I needed to step out of the spotlight for my mental health, I was going through a really awful time. I was abused for a very, very long time. I lost myself in a lot of misery and I’m getting myself back bit by bit and enjoying being the person I always was.”

It seems Chantelle wasn’t the only one who had a bad experience after the show.

Roxanne Pallet had an awful experience after the show. The former Emmerdale actress falsely accused actor Ryan Thomas of punching her.

The punch-gate incident generated over 250,000 complaints to Ofcom. In an interview with Emma Willis, Roxanne said: "I'm the most hated person in Britain. I am scared about the future… I just want to say I'm sorry." After the show, she moved her life over to the US and now leads a much quieter life.

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davies is another housemate who found love on the show with model Jeremy McConnell. It was a toxic relationship from the start, but after leaving the show the relationship turned nasty.

The former couple were abusive to each other via comments on social media. Steph even announced her pregnancy by commenting on Jeremy’s Instagram although it was quickly deleted.

