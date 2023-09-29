Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Big Brother is back, the iconic reality TV series will be returning to our screens this October.

The new ITV reboot will see a brand new batch of contestants sent to the Big Brother House, as they face tasks and challenges to win a “life-changing” cash prize.

Big Brother first graced our screens in 2000 on Channel 4. The ultimate social experiment helped kickstart the careers of TV presenters including Brian Dowling, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson. It also sparked romance, with iconic couple pairings including Pete Bennett and Nikki Grahame and Chanelle and Ziggy whose shocking split was broadcast live.

So, who has got famous from Big Brother and who are the show’s most memorable housemates? Here’s everything you need to know.

Here are the most memorable contestants from Big Brother UK

Nick Bateman - season 1

The only contestant in the history of the series to be shown the door, “Nasty Nick” was the season 1 villain who pitted his housemates against one another. When Nick was caught out passing notes it was too much for the Big Brother team who sent him packing. He will forever go down in history for his manipulation tactics and even wrote a book about it, titled “How To Be A Right Bastard” which was released in 2010.

Brian Dowling - season 2

Dowling shot to fame following winning the second season of Big Brother. The only ever contestant to win the competition twice, he presented the show when it moved to Channel 5 for six seasons, before being replaced by Emma Willis. He currently stars in Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland alongside his husband Arthur.

Alison Hammond - season 3

Alison Hammond has built a TV career following her Big Brother appearance and is a presenter on This Morning and The Great British Bake Off (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Alison Hammond is now a household name but it all started back in Big Brother season 3. Despite only lasting 15 days in the Big Brother house she is now a TV presenter on ITV’s This Morning and Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off.

Jade Goody - season 3

Jade Goody signs copies of her new book ‘Jade: My Autobiography’ in 2006 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Despite coming third in season 3, Goody became one the most famous contestants of the series launching her own autobiography, perfume and TV show. However, her appearance on Ultimate Big Brother saw her caught up in a row over racism against fellow contestant Shilpa Shetty. Tragically in 2009 at the age of just 27 she passed away from cervical cancer, leaving behind her two sons Bobby and Freddie Brazier.

Nadia Almada - season 5

Nadia won Big Brother season 5, the show’s first transgender winner, she went on to record a single, “A Little Bit of Action” which reached number 27 in the UK charts.

Pete Bennett - season 7

The season 7 winner, Pete who suffers from Tourette’s fast became the nation’s favourite. From his hilarious jokes, sweet demeanour and quirky style, he kept us all entertained, but it was his growing relationship with fellow housemate Nikki Grahame that had us hooked. The pair started to date in 2006, but eventually split. Following on from Big Brother he has continued acting, recently appearing in Catherine Tate’s 2022 Nan Movie and has set up a cleaning business.

Pete Bennett and Nikki Grahame attend the National Television Awards 2006 (Photo: MJ Kim/Getty Images)

Nikki Grahame - season 7

Nikki Grahame was one of the most dramatic contestants on Big Brother, her outlandish outbursts became legendary long before the days of memes. She won a National TV Award in 2006 following her appearance and went on to publicly speak about her experience with anorexia, writing two books Dying to Be Thin (2009) and Fragile (2012). Nikki died from anorexia complications in 2021 at the age of 38.

Rylan Clark - season 11

Rylan Clark appeared in the 11th season of Big Brother and despite not winning has made a successful career hosting TV shows including X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing. Clark also presented Big Brother’s Bit On The Side when it was on Channel 5. He recently revealed during an interview with Loose Women that he was “devastated” not to be asked back for the ITV reboot.

Josie Gibson - season 11