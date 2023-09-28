Big Brother 2023: Who is TV presenter AJ Odudu set to co-host alongside Will Best

The brand new series of Big Brother is set to launch on October 8 with AJ Odudu and Will Best as hosts

Ahead of the new series launch AJ Odudu, 35, recently shared a post on her Instagram with the caption: "Eek! I can't wait to be on hosting duties when Big Brother hits screens this October....Although I will definitely leave the Geordie accent to Marcus Bentley. Why aye!"

AJ Odudu is no stranger to the show after she previously hosted the Big Brother spin-off show ‘Bit on the Side’ with Emma Willis and Ryan Clark who are both sadly not returning to the reality series.

Who is AJ Odudu?

AJ's real name is Onatejiro Odudu but she is best known as AJ. She is originally from Blackburn with Nigerian parents, mother Florence working as a seamstress, cleaner and dinner lady in a private school while her father, James, worked as a bus driver. She is one of eight children - five boys and three girls.

AJ is a qualified personal trainer and sports nutritionist and enjoys running in her spare time

The TV presenter is best known for co-presenting the Big Brother spin-off show ‘Bit on the Side’ with Emma Willis and Ryan Clark. She has been a panellist on TV shows Dirty Digest and Fake reaction.

In 2018 AJ filmed a documentary with her mum Florence on a quest to find AJ a husband in her mum's native Nigeria. Her parents had an arranged marriage and it's a Nigerian tradition that the parents find partners for their children. It appears the duo didn't have much success as AJ is currently single.

The TV personality was a contestant on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins where she reached the final and was left ‘traumatised’ by the experience. AJ appeared on the nineteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Kai Waddington. The pair were favourites to win as they reached the final but AJ had to pull out at the last minute due to a foot injury.

The TV presenter hosted Red Nose Day 2023 along with Joel Dommett. and appeared on Channel 4’s Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off series. AJ Odudu also teamed up with former Big Brother's Bit on the Side co-host Rylan Clarke to is due to co-host the Eurovision Handover and Allocation Draw.