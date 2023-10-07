Big Brother 2023: Live updates ahead of Big Brother UK ITV reboot
A new set of contestants will be entering the Big Brother House this Sunday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Big Brother is back tomorrow night. It's been a long five years, but the iconic reality show that sees housemates thrust in-front of cameras 24/7 will be returning to our screens for an ITV reboot.
Big Brother first dropped on our screens in 2000, with the latest edition being the twentieth season of the long-running social experiment. Originally airing on Channel 4, it moved to Channel 5 in August 2011, before the series ended in 2018.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The reality show helped kickstart the careers of TV presenters including Rylan Clark, Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson. Previously presented by Davina McCall and Emma Willis, the reboot will feature hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu, with ITV recently sharing a teaser clip of the pair in action.
Former contestant and Big Brother host Rylan Clark will not be returning to the franchise. He recently revealed during an interview with Loose Women that he was “devastated” not to be asked back for the ITV reboot.
Many fans thought they would never see the diary room again, or hear the familiar voice of narrator Marcus Bentley. Here's a round-up of all the live updates of Big Brother 2023.
Key Events
- Big Brother will return on Sunday 8 October at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX
- As well as nightly episodes, the show will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live
- The ITV reboot will mark Big Brother's twentieth season
- A new set of contestants will be entering the Big Brother House, with Big Brother UK revealing 16 sets of eyes on X
- Big Brother 2023 will be hosted by presenting duo AJ Odudu and Will Best
When does Big Brother 2023 start?
Fans are getting ready for the return of one of the most iconic reality TV shows - Big Brother.
Read Sarah's piece on when it starts and what you can expect from Big Brother 2023.
Take a look at how the Big Brother House was built
Ever wondered how they make the Big Brother House? The official Big Brother X account has shared a behind the scenes sneak-peak.
What changes have ITV made to the Big Brother House?
ITV are pulling out all the stops for the new Big Brother House. Check out what changes they've made in this piece by Benjamin Jackson.
Big Brother UK shares pictures of contestant's eyes on X
The Big Brother UK X account has shared photos of 16 sets of eyes ahead of the Big Brother launch party.
Who got famous from Big Brother?
From Alison Hammond to Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson many former Big Brother contestants have gone on to become household names long after their season has aired. Read Sarah McCann's piece on who got famous after Big Brother.
Big Brother UK share photos of the garden
Big Brother UK have shared photos of the garden in the Big Brother House, complete with hot tub.
Big Brother UK will be followed by will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live
You can watch all the action from the Big Brother House on Big Brother Late & Live. Hosted by Will Best and AJ Odudu it will air nightly after the main show.