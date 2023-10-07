Big Brother 2023: Live updates ahead of Big Brother UK ITV reboot

A new set of contestants will be entering the Big Brother House this Sunday

Big Brother is back tomorrow night. It's been a long five years, but the iconic reality show that sees housemates thrust in-front of cameras 24/7 will be returning to our screens for an ITV reboot.

Big Brother first dropped on our screens in 2000, with the latest edition being the twentieth season of the long-running social experiment. Originally airing on Channel 4, it moved to Channel 5 in August 2011, before the series ended in 2018.

The reality show helped kickstart the careers of TV presenters including Rylan Clark, Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson. Previously presented by Davina McCall and Emma Willis, the reboot will feature hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu, with ITV recently sharing a teaser clip of the pair in action.

Former contestant and Big Brother host Rylan Clark will not be returning to the franchise. He recently revealed during an interview with Loose Women that he was “devastated” not to be asked back for the ITV reboot.