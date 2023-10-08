Big Brother: The Launch will see 16 new contestants enter the Big Brother House tonight

Big Brother is returning to our screens tonight in a brand new reboot from ITV.

It’s been five long years since Big Brother last appeared on Channel 5, the ultimate reality show that defined the noughties, with the first season kicking off in 2000. Originally airing on Channel 4, in 2011 it moved to Channel 5 who axed the series in 2018.

Big Brother: The Launch will see 16 new contestants enter the Big Brother House. The reboot will feature hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu, who will also be bringing us even more of the action in Big Brother: Late & Live which airs on ITV2 after the main episode.

The reality series helped kickstart the careers of TV presenters including Rylan Clark, Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson and was previously presented by Davina McCall and Emma Willis. But it’s not just the contestants, there would be no Big Brother without the Big Brother House.

From housemates spilling tea in the diary room, getting it on in the hot tub and arguing in the living room, the Big Brother House is at the heart of the action. So, where is the Big Brother House and what happened to the old one? Here’s everything you need to know.

Big Brother 2023: where is the Big Brother House?

The Big Brother House is at Garden Studios, in West London.

Newly built for the Big Brother ITV reboot, the set features many of the same features including a hot tub, comfy communal sofas, luxurious bathrooms and the Big Brother eye adorned on the wall, mugs and even tea towels.

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Arnold was given a sneak peak of the Big Brother House this week. Describing the new set Arnold said: “The living area is absolutely vast. There are two huge sofas, it’s the biggest communal area that I’ve ever seen in a Big Brother house over the years.

“There’s a bath on a plinth. Initially they were going to have a clear bath but it would have to come from China and the key message here in the house this year is sustainability.” He added: “The diary room is a sight to behold, it’s the biggest chair that I’ve ever seen.”

An insider spoke to Mail Online about the new Big Brother House location stating: “Garden Studios is the ideal location for filming the new Big Brother series. Not only is it London-based, but it’s only been open for a year and promises the highest standard of production and also a commitment to sustainability.”

Interior shot of the new Big Brother House (Photo: ITV)

Big Brother UK released a sneak peek of the Big Brother House on social media, showing a video of the Big Brother walkway under construction. The new set has many features similar to previous seasons including a diary room, hot tub, comfy communal sofas and quirky decorations.

Big Brother 2023: what happened to the old Big Brother House?

The old Big Brother House is no more. In 2019, the studio building was demolished after the show was cancelled by Channel 5 in 2018. The Big Brother House had been at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood since Big Brother season 3 in 2002. The location did not change when Channel 5 picked up the show in 2011.

A bedroom in the new Big Brother House (Photo: ITV)

Following the demolition fans shared their sadness on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with images of what was left of one of reality TV’s most famous sets.