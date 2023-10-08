Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Big Brother is returning to our screens tonight - the reality TV show has been revived in a new reboot from ITV. It’s been five long years since we’ve seen the diary room or heard the familiar voice of narrator Marcus Bentley, but Big Brother UK is finally back.

The reality show that sees housemates thrust in front of cameras 24/7 will be returning to ITV tonight for its official launch party. Big Brother UK has shared 16 sets of eyes on its social media account, hinting that there will be 16 brand new contestants entering the Big Brother House this evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Brother first arrived on our screens in 2000, with the latest edition being the twentieth season of the long-running social experiment. Originally airing on Channel 4, it moved to Channel 5 in August 2011, before the series ended in 2018.

So, what channel is Big Brother on tonight and what time does it start? Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother 2023.

Big Brother 2023: what channel is Big Brother UK on tonight?

Big Brother will be returning to TV tonight on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX tonight.

Big Brother UK first dropped on our screens in 2000, with the latest reboot from ITV being the twentieth season of the long-running social experiment. Fans of the series thought they would never see the Big Brother House again, but five years later it’s back and bigger than ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To celebrate the return of Big Brother, ITV will be airing Big Brother: The Launch across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX tonight. The remainder of the series will be available nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX (except from Saturdays).

Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Photo: ITV)

Big Brother 2023: when does Big Brother UK start?

Big Brother 2023 starts tonight (October 8), Big Brother: The Launch, will be kicking off on ITV1 and ITV2 from 9pm. The show will be followed each night by Big Brother: Late & Live, which is hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best and will air on ITV2. Taking place in front of a live studio audience from the site of the Big Brother House it will give fans an extra hour of exclusive features including celebrity guests and the weekly nomination results.

But that’s not all, the Big Brother: Live Stream is back, airing seven nights a week on ITVX, you can keep an eye on the housemates all day every day if you really want to.

Big Brother The Launch episode schedule:

Sunday 8 October

ITV1, ITV2 - Big Brother Launch Show 9 pm -10.30 pm

ITV2 - Big Brother: Late & Live - 10.30 pm - 11:35 pm

Big Brother 2023: is the launch live?

Big Brother UK have already shared a sneak peak of Big Brother: The Launch which is airing on ITV1 and ITV2 tonight. The video on social media shows hosts Aj Adudu and Will Best standing in front of the Big Brother House, complete with clips of the house’s interior. It also shows a car pulling up with a possible contestant inside.

Advertisement

Advertisement