A new set of contestants will be entering the Big Brother house tonight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Big Brother is back. It's been a long five years, but the iconic reality show that sees housemates thrust in-front of cameras 24/7 will be returning to our screens tonight for an ITV reboot.

A new set of contestants will be entering the Big Brother house, where, for six weeks, they will face "clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions" in a bid to win "life-changing" prize money. As well as nightly episodes, the show will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live, which will take place from the Big Brother house and in front of a live studio audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Brother first dropped on our screens in 2000, helping kickstart the careers of TV presenters including Rylan Clark, Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson. Previously presented by Davina McCall and Emma Willis, the reboot will feature hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu, with ITV recently sharing a teaser clip of what viewers can expect.

Here's everything you need to know about Big Brother 2023.

When does Big Brother 2023 start?

Big Brother will kick off on Sunday 8 October at 8pm, with the launch show airing on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX. All following episodes will be available to watch on a nightly basis, except for Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

The new Big Brother logo

What can we expect from Big Brother?

The Big Brother ITV reboot may have some noticeable changes compared to the show's heyday. For starters the launch show will be pre-recorded and narrator Marcus Bentley revealed to Radio Times that he believed the 24-hour live feed probably wouldn't be returning because "it costs so much money". However, ITV has since confirmed that the live-feed will be making a comeback on ITVX.

The Big Brother house has also been reportedly relocated from Elstree Studios to a countryside airfield. The series will take place over six weeks, with housemates still facing "clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions". The winner who will be voted for by the public will receive a "life-changing cash prize".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Viewers will also be able to tune into Big Brother: Late & Live which will air after the show and see hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu share exciting live updates and the evictee’s first live interview.

Is there a trailer?

Whilst there isn't an official trailer, ITV have been releasing promotional teasers ahead of the new series release. The latest snippet shows AJ and Will getting ready for the launch, complete with red dress and mic in hand, AJ mimics the voice of narrator Marcus Bentley, who chimes in and tells them to "stick to presenting". You can watch the teaser trailer below:

Who are the Big Brother contestants?

Big Brother has yet to confirm who the contestants are, we expect all will be revealed during the Big Brother launch party.

Who are the hosts of Big Brother?

ITV announced the new hosts of Big Brother 2023 in April and while it's not Davina McCall or Emma Willis, it is the exciting duo of AJ Odudu and Will Best. Viewers will recognise Odudu from Strictly Come Dancing and The Voice UK. Best may be slightly lesser known but has gained a wealth of presenting experience on ITV, E4, T4 and BBC Three.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to ITV about her new role on Big Brother, Odudu said: "I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother, I couldn't be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Best said: "I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”