We might have some sad news for those who love the pantomime aspect of a live eviction.

ITV2 are pulling out all the stops with their reboot of the famed reality television contest ‘Big Brother,’ due back on screens shortly and presented by new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best. But it’s hardly just a new coat of paint on the walls…

As revealed by bbspy, the Big Brother house has moved from its most recent location at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood to Garden Studios in central London, just a stone's throw away from the Wembley area.

Despite speculation that producers for the new series might rent an existing property (much akin to the COVID-19 stricken series of ‘I’m A Celebrity…’), they have instead created a custom-built house, complementing the multi-colour decor with wood and stone textures. The house has also been spotted to boast the eye-shaped logo synonymous with the series

The entire space is surrounded by cameras, with the filming set to occur through two-way mirrors. The connection between the garden area and the rest of the house isn't clear from the available images.

An aerial view of the new Big Brother house at Garden Studios, central London (Credit: bbspy)

But the biggest takeaway is its apparent integration within a soundstage; similar to the designs used by other international versions of the show, the aerial photos sourced by bbspy also show a lack of an area for audiences to congregate for the live evictions - could this lead to the new series choosing to keep eviction nights in a studio potentially reducing the intense booing from crowds that were a common feature of outdoor evictions?

Thankfully, the photos show that there is the hot tub once again (lest we forget that dalliance between Makosi Musambasi and Anthony Hutton in series six), but there doesn’t seem to be an accompanying pool for swimming - a hard knock for the new constants set to take part in ITV2’s reboot.

When does ‘Big Brother’ return to our screens?