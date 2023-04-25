ITV has announced the new hosts of Big Brother 2023 - please do not swear

Ever since one of the most iconic reality television shows was earmarked for an eagerly awaited return after a five year hiatus, fans have been crossing their fingers hoping that the bosses get everything right. Now, after months of speculation, ITV has finally announced the new hosts of Big Brother 2023 and while it's not Davina McCall or Emma Willis, it is the exciting duo of AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Tasked with keeping a house full of wild characters under control, as well as presiding over weekly evictions and asking housemates to 'please not swear', they will be taking their place in the hot-seat for six weeks when it airs later this year. Viewers will recognise Odudu from Strictly Come Dancing, her hosting duties on Comic Relief and The Voice UK, and while Best may be slightly lesser known he still boasts presenting credits on ITV, E4, T4 and BBC Three.

The pair will also host an additional live show each night to debate all the goings-on, hot topics and drama from inside the Big Brother house. Much like the before-named Big Brother's Little Brother or Big Brother's Bit On The Side which was famously hosted by X Factor alumni Dermot O'Leary and Rylan Clarke.

Interested in a deep dive into the new Big Brother 2023 hosting duo AJ Odudu and Will Best? Here is what you need to know.

Who is AJ Odudu?

AJ Odudu, who has been one of the favourites to take on the reigns of Big Brother 2023 ever since it was announced, was born Onatejiro Odudu and is from Blackburn in Lancashire. The 35-year-old is one of eight children and went to Keele University, which she graduated from with a degree in English and Politics.

AJ Odudu and Will Best have been confirmed as the new hosts of ITV's Big Brother reboot (Credit: ITV)

Her first presenting role was in 2009 on BBC Two's The Almost Perfect Guide to Life. She has gone on to present the likes of Comic Relief, The Voice UK, Big Brother's Bit On The Side in 2013, along with Channel 4's Married At First Sight: Afters among others.

Odudu was also a competitor on the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with professional dancer Kai Widdrington. They did well, topping the standings in the first week and in the semi-final, but were forced to pull out due to injury after Odudu tore a ligament in her right ankle.

Outside of the limelight, Odudu is also a qualified personal trainer and sports nutritionist.

According to Freshers Live, she has an estimated net worth of $5 million (£4 million).

Speaking to ITV about her new role on Big Brother, Odudu said: "I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother, I couldn't be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Who is Will Best?

Will Best, who will accompany AJ Odudu as the face of Big Brother's return series later this year, is from London. The 38-year-old's short career largely consists of presenting roles, but he has also previously written articles for BuzzFeed's HuffPost.

His first presenting role was in 2010 when he co-hosted the comedy show Suck My Pop on Viva along with Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh. Best has gone on to present the likes of The Crush on 4Music, Got to Dance: Auditions Uncut, iTunes Festival for Channel, ITV's Dance Dance Dance, presented BBC Three documentary Is This Rape? Sex on Trial among others.

Much like his new Big Brother co-host, according to All Famous Birthday, Best has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Speaking about being the new Big Brother co-host, Best said: "I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

When is Big Brother 2023 out - can I apply to be on it?

ITV has not confirmed an exact release date for the return series of Big Brother. All that has been announced is that viewers should expect it sometime in 2023.

Paul Mortimer, the director of reality commissioning for ITV2 and ITVX, said in a statement: "AJ and Will really are our perfect pairing as we prepare to reintroduce Big Brother to the next generation. With a genuine chemistry, both of them will bring effortless wit, charm and heaps of character to their roles and we’re delighted to be working with them both again.”