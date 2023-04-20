The first season of The Night Agent had a strong debut when it hit Netflix in March as it was the streaming platform's most-viewed title and ranked at No.1 in the United Kingdom.

Buckle up fans of The Night Agent as more details of the much-anticipated second season have been revealed ahead of its release on Netflix. Let's just say that you should expect a load more assassination attempts, bomb plots and jaw-dropping action as Peter Sutherland jets off on his next big adventure.

Following its premiere on 23 March, its first season had one of the strongest debuts in Netflix history, with more than 168 hours watched, making it the third-most successful first season of a Netflix Original series ever. It ended up on top spot in England and featured in the Top 10 of 93 other countries, so it was to no-ones surprise that it did not take long for a second series to be given the go-ahead.

Reacting to the news of The Night Agent season 2, creator Shawn Ryan said: "The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world. To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix - we couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

The Night Agent is based on Mathew Quirk's book of the same name and was originally planned to be a limited series, but fans have been guaranteed at least one more action-packed chapter. But what can you expect from The Night Agent season two and when is it expected to hit Netflix? Here is everything you need to know.

When will The Night Agent season 2 come out?

Netflix has not given the second season of The Night Agent an exact release date at the time of publication. What is known is that a new 10-episode series will hit the streaming platform sometime in 2024.

Which characters will return for season 2?

It is expected that main characters Peter Sutherland - played by Gabriel Basso - and Rose Larkin - played by Luciane Buchanan - will reprise their roles for the next iteration of The Night Agent, given the events of season one. Meanwhile, the likes of Hong Chau as Diane Farr and Christopher Shyer as Vice President Redfield at the moment seems rather unlikely, though not completely out of the question.

Peter Sutherland will return as The Night Agent when season two hits Netflix in 2024 - Credit: Netflix

Other actors and characters earmarked for a return in the new season are Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield and Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington.

What will the plot be?

Due to how open-ended the first season of The Night Agent was brought to a close, creator Shawn Ryan could go down a number of avenues with the storyline of the second season. He has been on record saying that he wants each season to be 'mostly a standalone story' but thinks that the new season still has to answer some big questions that were raised in the season finale.

Shawn Ryan said at Netflix TUDUM: "What does Peter getting on this plane to enter into some new wild adventure mean — with Rose going back to California to try to pursue her Silicon Valley dreams again and where would that lead them? If viewers react to the show the way that we hope they will, and if people come and check it out [then we'll answer those questions in season two]".

How to watch The Night Agent - and sign up for Netflix

The only way to catch up with the action in season one of The Night Action - as well as watching season two once it releases - is to be a Netflix subscriber.

