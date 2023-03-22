Gabriel Basso stars in Netflix political thriller series The Night Agent based on the Matthew Quirk novel

The political thriller, which follows a similar vein to The Recruit and The Terminal List, follows an FBI agent who is pulled into a deadly conspiracy at the heart of the American government.

The series is based on the standalone novel of the same name by bestselling thriller writer Matthew Quirk, whose other works include Hour of the Assassin, Red Warning, and Inside Threat.

It was adapted for the screen by Shawn Ryan, who previously worked as a showrunner on The Shield, Lie to Me, and S.W.A.T. The Night Agent was filmed at locations across North America including Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Vancouver.

What is The Night Agent about?

The series sees FBI agent Peter Sutherland who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone for undercover spies that he has never had to answer. One night, when the phone rings, he answers a call that will change his life and lead him into a dark conspiracy concerning the integrity of the White House.

The Night Agent

Sutherland learns from a terrified source that a Russian mole has infiltrated the highest levels of the US government, putting the safety of the entire country in serious peril.

In a bid to save the nation he loves from a covert takeover, Sutherland embarks on a desperate mission to unmask the traitor in the White House. He works alongside Rose Larkin, the woman who made that fateful phone call, and the two face almost impossible odds as they try to unravel the dark conspiracy.

Who is in the cast of The Night Agent?

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington

Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield

Eve Harlow as Ellen

Phoenix Raei as Dale

Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora

D.B. Woodside as Erik Monks

Hong Chau as Diane Farr

Andre Anthony as Matteo

Andres Collantes as Jeff Richards

Philip Prajoux as David Cullen

Toby Levins as Nathan Briggs

Jessie Liang as Valerie

The Night Agent

When is The Night Agent release date?

The first three episodes of The Night Agent will land on Netflix on Thursday 23 March. All 10 episodes in the series are expected to be released at the same time.

Is there a trailer for The Night Agent?