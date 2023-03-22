The political thriller, which follows a similar vein to The Recruit and The Terminal List, follows an FBI agent who is pulled into a deadly conspiracy at the heart of the American government.
The series is based on the standalone novel of the same name by bestselling thriller writer Matthew Quirk, whose other works include Hour of the Assassin, Red Warning, and Inside Threat.
It was adapted for the screen by Shawn Ryan, who previously worked as a showrunner on The Shield, Lie to Me, and S.W.A.T. The Night Agent was filmed at locations across North America including Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Vancouver.
What is The Night Agent about?
The series sees FBI agent Peter Sutherland who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone for undercover spies that he has never had to answer. One night, when the phone rings, he answers a call that will change his life and lead him into a dark conspiracy concerning the integrity of the White House.
Sutherland learns from a terrified source that a Russian mole has infiltrated the highest levels of the US government, putting the safety of the entire country in serious peril.
In a bid to save the nation he loves from a covert takeover, Sutherland embarks on a desperate mission to unmask the traitor in the White House. He works alongside Rose Larkin, the woman who made that fateful phone call, and the two face almost impossible odds as they try to unravel the dark conspiracy.
Who is in the cast of The Night Agent?
- Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland
- Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin
- Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington
- Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield
- Eve Harlow as Ellen
- Phoenix Raei as Dale
- Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora
- D.B. Woodside as Erik Monks
- Hong Chau as Diane Farr
- Andre Anthony as Matteo
- Andres Collantes as Jeff Richards
- Philip Prajoux as David Cullen
- Toby Levins as Nathan Briggs
- Jessie Liang as Valerie
When is The Night Agent release date?
The first three episodes of The Night Agent will land on Netflix on Thursday 23 March. All 10 episodes in the series are expected to be released at the same time.
Is there a trailer for The Night Agent?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: