Netflix spy adventure series The Recruit stars Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock and Aari Mann

Noah Centineo stars in the Netflix series The Recruit. (Getty Images)

Netflix comedy drama series The Recruit is returning for a second season.

The American spy-adventure show starring Noah Centineo debuted in December last year. The series was an instant hit on Netflix garnering over 220 million viewing hours in the first month of availability, it also reached the Netflix global top 10 during its peak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new season of The Recruit is expected to pick up where the first season’s cliffhanger ended with an important character’s life hanging in the balance.

The show has generated a great deal of excitement from fans around the world, but when does the second season of The Recruit air and what can we expect from the new series? Here is everything you need to know.

The Recruit season 2 release date

Netflix officially confirmed that they are planning to release a second season of The Recruit.

The streaming giant posted a video on Twitter confirming the news. The video shows highlights from the first season of the programme to build excitement for season 2.

The Recruit has enjoyed great success on Netflix. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The end of the video reveals that the new series of The Recruit is scheduled to premiere in 2024. So, there will be no new episodes of the programme in 2023.

Filming for the second series is expected to start in spring time and it is therefore likely that the second season will air in early 2024.

Executive producer and writer Alexi Hawley expressed his excitement about the renewal and said he can’t wait to get started with the new series.

Hawley said: “I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit. Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding and I can’t wait to turn it all up to ‘11’ in season two.

The Recruit cast

The first season of The Recruit stars Noah Centineo as the show’s leading character Owen Hendricks, a newly appointed CIA Lawyer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Centineo has previously had a main role in the television series The Fosters. He has also featured in a series of Netflix romantic comedy films including: To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and The Perfect Date.

Laura Haddock plays the role of Max Meladaze. The 37-year-old has starred in Guardians of the Galaxy, The Inbetweeners Movie and Transformers: The Last Knight.

Aari Mann also stars as Violet. Mann is best known for her role in The Big Bang Theory but she has also featured in the sci-fi drama Heroes.

Colton Dunn portrays the role of Lester. Dunn’s most notable roles have come in comedies such as Superstore and Key & Peele.

What to expect from The Recruit season 2

Advertisement

Advertisement

The final episode of the first season is focused on the mission to return Max back home to Russia. But just as things seem to be coming to a close, complications arise.

Season 1 concludes with a big twist; Karolina shoots Max but is not clear if he is really dead. The ending then sees Owen reach out to Hannah to meet up abroad.