Netflix comedy film You People starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill sees a loved-up millennial couple put their relationship to the test by meeting the parents

Netflix comedy You People features an ensemble cast led by Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy. It is the directorial debut of co-writer Kenya Barris, the creator of America’s Next Top Model and writer on Black-ish, Coming 2 America, and Shaft.

The film takes a tongue-in-cheek look at every new couple’s worst nightmare - meeting the parents. And in modern America, the disconnect that still exists between people from different backgrounds comes to the fore. This is eveything you need to know about You People:

What is You People about?

You People is an unofficial comedy remake of the 1967 drama film Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner starring Sidney Poitier, Spencer Tracy, and Katharine Hepburn. In the classic drama, a young liberal white woman brings her fiancé, a Black doctor, to meet her parents for dinner.

You People is a buddy comedy about a white man and his Black partner, two millennials, Ezra and Amira, from LA, who are planning to get married, but must first meet each other’s parents. The movie explores culture clashes in the US, the generational divide, and modern views on race.

As the two families carefully navigate conversations about police brutality and Gone with the Wind, the couple’s love is tested. Amira’s father is firmly opposed to her relationship with Ezra who he calls his wife’s ‘white grandaddy coming back to haunt me’. Meanwhile, Ezra’s parents tie themselves up in knots in trying to prove how modern they are.

Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in You People

Who is in the cast of You People?

Jonah Hill as Ezra

Ezra has been unlucky in love for a long time, but when he meets Amira he finally finds someone who truly understands him. The only problem is going to be dealing with each other’s parents.

Hill is best known for his comedy roles, having starred in the films Superbad, Get Him to the Greek, 21 Jump Street, This Is the End, and The Wolf of Wall Street. He is also a voice actor and his voice acting credits include roles in Megamind, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Lego Batman Movie.

Lauren London as Amira

Amira is Ezra’s girlfriend - she meets him after he mistakes her for an Uber driver and then takes her out to apologise. Despite being in love with Ezra she is nervous to meet his parents too.

London is known for playing Keira Whitaker in Girlfriends spin off The Game, and Monyca in Netflix crime drama True Story. She also starred in the films Without Remorse and Always and 4Ever.

Eddie Murphy as Akbar

Akbarn is Amira’s father - he is clearly unhappy that she is dating a white man, and ever moreso to learn that Ezra plans to marry his daughter. However, over the course of the film, Akbar gets to know his future son-in-law, and tensions begin to thaw.

Eddie Murphy is one of the best known comedy actors in America - he has starred in the classic Beverly Hills Cop trilogy, Coming to America, Daddy Day Care, and The Haunted Mansion. His voice will also be recognised from voicing Donkey in the Shrek movies and Mushu in Mulan.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Shelley

Shelley is Ezra’s mother, who along with her husband goes to uncomfortable lengths to make Amira feel welcome in their family. Louis-Dreyfus is best known for playing Elaine in the ‘90s sitcom Seinfeld, as well as playing Selina Meyer in political comedy Veep. Recently, she entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Selina Meyer.

Cast of You People

Other cast members include:

Sam Jay as Mo

Nia Long as Fatima

Travis Bennett as Omar

David Duchovny as Arnold

Molly Gordon as Liza

Deon Cole as Demetrius

Andrea Savage as Becca

Elliott Gould as Mr. Greenbaum

Rhea Perlman as Bubby

Mike Epps as Uncle EJ

La La Anthony as Shaela

Yung Miami as Tiffany

Khadijah Haqq as Renee

Bryan Greenberg as Issac

Is there a trailer for You People?

Yes there is and you can watch it right here:

When is You People on Netflix?