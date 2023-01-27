Screen Babble: Weekend Watch highlights include Paramount+ werewolf features, a Pamela Anderson Netflix documentary, ITX’s deepfake series and Oscar nominees

Each week NationalWorld’s Digital Trends Writer takes a look at the shows and films coming out on TV and streaming services over the next seven days and pulls out the highlights for your due consideration on Weekend Watch, Screen Babble’s sister podcast.

One show that’s worth looking out for this week is ITVX comedy series Deep Fake: Neighbour Wars. This surreal show features several famous faces that have digitally stitched onto the bodies of ITV actors for this strange sitcom about feuding neighbours. Included in the series are deepfakes of Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Idris Elba, and Billie Eilish. Is the show legal? Apparently so. Is it funny? Not really, but it’s worth tuning in for one episode just to see how eerily accurate the deepfakes are. All six episodes of the series landed on ITVX on Thursday 26 January and are available to watch now.

Apple TV+ series Shrinking is another show that’s certainly worth your time - this comedy series stars Jason Segel as a depressed therapist and Harrison Ford as the mentor who tries to turn his life around. The first two episodes in the -part series were released on Apple TV+ on Friday 27. Following episodes will be released weekly.

Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird and Harrison Ford as Dr. Paul Rhodes in Shrinking (Credit: Apple TV+)

Teen Wolf: The Movie, a remake of the Michael J. Fox classic werewolf comedy arrives on Paramount+ on the same day as Wolf Pack, a werewolf fantasy horror series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar about two California teens who take on supernatural forces. Despite both projects being made by the same producer, Haweni Keskessa, being werewolf-centric, and landing on Paramount+ on the same day - 27 January - the two shows are apparently not connected.

A new documentary coming to Netflix, Pamela, a Love Story, will tell the story of Baytwatch star Pamela Anderson’s life in her own words. Featuring news interviews and archival footage, the feature-length doc will be an answer to shows like Hulu series Pam and Tommy, which was made without her involvement. The documentary will be released on Netflix on Tuesday 31 January.

The Fabelmans is based on Steven Spielberg’s early life

With the Oscar nominations now in, many film fans will want to know where to watch the Best Picture nominees ahead of the awards show in March. Tár, Avatar: The Way of the Water, and The Fabelmans are in cinemas now. Women Talking will land in cinemas in the UK on Friday 10 February.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Top Gun: Maverick is on Paramount+, The Banshees of Inisherin is on Disney+, and All Quiet on the Western Front is on Netflix. Elvis and Triangle of Sadness are available to rent on both Amazon Prime and AppleTV+

