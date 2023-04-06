Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas star in Citadel, the first series in a global spy franchise from the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video

Citadel, a new espionage drama starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is coming exclusively to Amazon Prime Video at the end of April. The series follows a pair of amnesiac spies, fighting to reclaim their memories when a global crime syndicate starts gaining power.

The six-part drama is part of a big franchise push for Amazon – there are already plans in place for a number of international spinoffs – and hails from Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It’s already said to be one of the most expensive television series already made, though much of that has been attributed to extensive reshoots rather than plans envisioned at the outset.

Here’s everything you need to know about Citadel ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video at the end of April.

What is it about?

The official Amazon Prime Video synopsis for the series explains that “eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives.”

“They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick, who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

Who stars in Citadel?

Richard Madden as Mason Kane and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh in Citadel, preparing for a fight in a train carriage (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Richard Madden plays Mason Kane, an amnesiac spy. Madden is perhaps still best-known for his breakout role as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, but you’ll likely also recognise him from Jed Mercurio’s BBC One thriller Bodyguard, or from the recent Marvel movie Eternals.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Nadia Sinh, former partner to Mason Kane. You’ll know Chopra Jonas from her early films, like Thamizhan, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, and Aitraaz, or perhaps from more recent movies like Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections. On television, she’s best known as the lead from Quantico.

They’re joined by Stanley Tucci (Inside Man) as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville (The Crown) as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile (Black Mirror) as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings (NOS4A2) as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller (Atomic Blonde) as Anders and Davik Silje, and Caoilinn Springall (The Midnight Sky) as Hendrix Conroy among others.

Who writes and directs?

Citadel was created by Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who were approached by Amazon to develop a global spy franchise in 2018. The Russos – who, away from Marvel, are best known for their work on sitcoms Community and Arrested Development – approached screenwriting partners Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec (Life on Mars US) to develop the show, but they left in 2021 due to creative differences.

David Weil, best known for Amazon Prime’s Hunters, took over as showrunner, and the series underwent extensive reshoots across 2022. Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones, Luther) directed a number of episodes, but left alongside Appelbaum and Nemec. Reshoots were helmed by Newton Thomas Sigel, a frequent collaborator of the Russos (most recently acting as cinematographer on their film Cherry) who has previously directed episodes of House.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Citadel is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 28 April, premiering with its first two episodes. New episodes will be available each week thereafter, until the series finale on Friday

How many episodes are there?

Citadel is a six-part drama, with each episode running to around an hour long.

What is Citadel’s budget?

Citadel had an initial budget of around $200 million, though the eventual cost of the series grew to around $300 million with the conclusion of reshoots. It’s thought this makes the show the second most expensive ever made, with the first being Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Are there going to be Citadel spinoffs?

Yes, there are! Part of Amazon’s plan with Citadel is for it to spin-off into various different international iterations, a bit like something between the Avengers movies and the different NCIS shows. At the moment, spinoffs set in the Italian Alps, India, Spain and Mexico are all in early development (though whether they actually make it to screen is still at least a little dependent on how successful the main Citadel turns out to be).

Why should I watch Citadel?

