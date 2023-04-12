The likes of Fleur East and Helen Skelton have been tipped to replace Rylan Clark as the presenter of It Takes Two

Fleur East is among the contenders to replace Rylan on It Takes Two. (Getty Images)

The BBC are searching for a new host for the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off series It Takes Two after the departure of host Rylan Clark.

The former X Factor star, who presented alongside Janette Manrara and Zoe Bell, announced that he was leaving the show after four years.

Clark tweeted: “After four fantastic years it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two. I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.”

The BBC also paid tribute to Clark for his work on the show and tweeted to say that he “will always be a part of the strictly family” and that he will be “hugely missed.”

Clark claimed it was the right time to “pass on the baton” to someone new, but who is being tipped to replace Clark on the next series of It Takes Two?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who will replace Rylan Clark on It Takes Two?

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu is the host of Channel 5 reality show spin-off Big Brother Bit on the Side. (Getty Images)

AJ Odudu reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 and she is now being tipped to replace Rylan Clark on It Takes Two.

Odudu has worked alongside Clark on the Channel 5 reality show spin-off Big Brother Bit on the Side and she has also hosted the Channel 4 reality show spin-off Married at First Sight:Afters.

Odudu has taken on a range of TV roles in recent years and she is also working as a co-host alongside Clark on the Eurovision Song Contest later this year.

Helen Skelton

Helen Skelton has been tipped to replace Rylan Clark. (Getty Images)

Helen Skelton described her appearance on Strictly 2022 as life changing and claimed the show helped her to remember “who she is.”

The 39-year-old has enormous success on the show finishing as runner-up and she could be tempted to return to the beloved ballroom floor to chat all things dance.

Skelton is an experienced presenter who has worked on shows such as Blue Peter, Countryfile and Morning Live.

Rose Ayling-Ellis

Rose Ayling-Ellis is a former Strictly Come Dancing winner. (Getty Images)

Rose Ayling-Ellis is one of the most successful Strictly contestants in recent years and she won the show back in 2021 with a moving silent dance as a celebration of the Deaf community.

The Eastenders actress attracted an audience of over 11 million people when she won the show and it is likely that many people would tune in to see her present It Takes Two if she was given the opportunity.

Fleur East

Fleur East rose to fame on the X Factor. (Getty Images)

Fleur East, like Rylan Clark, is a former X Factor contestant who has successfully made the transition into the world of presenting.

East currently presents Hits Radio and she has appeared as a contestant in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!