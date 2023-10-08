Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Big Brother is back. The reality TV show that defined the noughties is ready to kick off on our screens tonight.

The reality show first appeared on TV in 2000, with the latest edition being the twentieth season of the long-running social experiment. Originally airing on Channel 4, it moved to Channel 5 in August 2011, before the series ended in 2018. Many fans thought they would never see the diary room again, or hear the familiar voice of narrator Marcus Bentley.

But it wasn’t just Big Brother, in 2002 the Celebrity Big Brother spin-off series was born. Running for 22 seasons it featured some of our favourite - and less memorable - celebs as they took part in tasks, lived with rations and let loose in the diary room.

So, will Celebrity Big Brother be returning in 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

Will there be a Celebrity Big Brother 2023?

Big Brother has been brought back in a brand new reboot from ITV, but there has been no confirmation as of yet if Celebrity Big Brother will be returning. Reported by the Daily Star, ITV have hinted that a celebrity version of the reality TV show will be on the cards.

Celebrity Big Brother ran for 22 seasons (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Speaking at Edinburgh TV Festival, Paul Mortimer, Head of Reality TV and ITV2 gave an update on the ITV reboot. He said: “It will be a hit. Its looking fantastic. The house looks amazing. We’ve got a six week run coming up, that’s our first foray into it, but it will be back next year of course.”

When asked if Celebrity Big Brother could be returning, he replied: “We have bought into Big Brother, a lot of us at ITV are BB fans.” Adding: “I can’t imagine that we’re in it just to do two, six week runs across 2023 and 2024.”

Celebrity Big Brother 2023: possible release date

Celebrity Big Brother could possibly return to our screens in 2024. Whilst it hasn’t been confirmed by ITV, the original show began in March 2001, one year after the release of Big Brother, so it could definitely be making a comeback one year after the Big Brother ITV reboot airs.

The spin-off saw celebrity housemates take part in the same sorts of tasks and survive under rations just like the regular Big Brother programme. There are some iconic scenes including punchgate, when Roxanne Pallett accused Ryan Thomas of punching her.

Celebrity Big Brother winners

Celebrity Big Brother ran for a total of 22 seasons, winners included musicians, actors, soap stars and reality TV personalities including Katie Price.

The only person to win Celebrity Big Brother who wasn’t a celebrity was Chantelle Houghton who entered the Celebrity Big Brother House and fell for Ordinary Boys singer Samuel Preston, the pair married but split after one year together.

Ryan Thomas was the last Celebrity Big Brother winner in 2018 (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Celebrity Big Brother winners: