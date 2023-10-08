Celebrity Big Brother 2023: will there be a Celebrity Big Brother, possible release date and cast
Could Celebrity Big Brother possibly return with the ITV reboot?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Big Brother is back. The reality TV show that defined the noughties is ready to kick off on our screens tonight.
The reality show first appeared on TV in 2000, with the latest edition being the twentieth season of the long-running social experiment. Originally airing on Channel 4, it moved to Channel 5 in August 2011, before the series ended in 2018. Many fans thought they would never see the diary room again, or hear the familiar voice of narrator Marcus Bentley.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But it wasn’t just Big Brother, in 2002 the Celebrity Big Brother spin-off series was born. Running for 22 seasons it featured some of our favourite - and less memorable - celebs as they took part in tasks, lived with rations and let loose in the diary room.
So, will Celebrity Big Brother be returning in 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.
Will there be a Celebrity Big Brother 2023?
Big Brother has been brought back in a brand new reboot from ITV, but there has been no confirmation as of yet if Celebrity Big Brother will be returning. Reported by the Daily Star, ITV have hinted that a celebrity version of the reality TV show will be on the cards.
Speaking at Edinburgh TV Festival, Paul Mortimer, Head of Reality TV and ITV2 gave an update on the ITV reboot. He said: “It will be a hit. Its looking fantastic. The house looks amazing. We’ve got a six week run coming up, that’s our first foray into it, but it will be back next year of course.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
When asked if Celebrity Big Brother could be returning, he replied: “We have bought into Big Brother, a lot of us at ITV are BB fans.” Adding: “I can’t imagine that we’re in it just to do two, six week runs across 2023 and 2024.”
Celebrity Big Brother 2023: possible release date
Celebrity Big Brother could possibly return to our screens in 2024. Whilst it hasn’t been confirmed by ITV, the original show began in March 2001, one year after the release of Big Brother, so it could definitely be making a comeback one year after the Big Brother ITV reboot airs.
The spin-off saw celebrity housemates take part in the same sorts of tasks and survive under rations just like the regular Big Brother programme. There are some iconic scenes including punchgate, when Roxanne Pallett accused Ryan Thomas of punching her.
Celebrity Big Brother winners
Celebrity Big Brother ran for a total of 22 seasons, winners included musicians, actors, soap stars and reality TV personalities including Katie Price.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The only person to win Celebrity Big Brother who wasn’t a celebrity was Chantelle Houghton who entered the Celebrity Big Brother House and fell for Ordinary Boys singer Samuel Preston, the pair married but split after one year together.
Celebrity Big Brother winners:
- Season 1 - Jack Dee
- Season 2 - Mark Owen
- Season 3 - Mark ‘Bez’ Berry
- Season 4 - Chantelle Houghton
- Season 5 - Shilpa Shetty
- Season 6 - Ulrika Jonsson
- Season 7 - Alex Reid
- Season 8 - Paddy Doherty
- Season 9 - Denise Welch
- Season 10 - Julian Clary
- Season 11 - Rylan Clark
- Season 12 - Charlotte Crosby
- Season 13 - Jim Davidson
- Season 14 - Gary Busey
- Season 15 - Katie Price
- Season 16 - James Hill
- Season 17 - Scott Timlin
- Season 18 - Stephen Bear
- Season 19 - Coleen Nolan
- Season 20 - Sarah Harding
- Season 21 - Courtney Act
- Season 22 - Ryan Thomas