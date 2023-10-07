From Josie Gibson to Brian Dowling, Pete Bennett and Nadia Almada here's where the Big Brother winners are now

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Big Brother UK will be returning to our screens this weekend for an ITV reboot. The iconic reality TV show which gives viewers 24/7 access to contestants whilst they compete to be the last person standing is now in its twentieth season.

Big Brother first graced our screens in 2000, the concept was simple, influenced by the dystopian novel 1984 by George Orwell, it saw a group of normal people thrust into the spotlight, with their everyday moments being broadcast nightly. From tasks to rations, housemates were put to the test before being voted out by members of the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Touted as the ultimate social experiment, Big Brother was the beginning of reality TV, offering viewers unlimited access to everything from friendships, romances, break-ups and dramatic arguments - it had it all.

The series has also helped kickstart the presenting careers of household names including Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson and Rylan Clark and sparked plenty of romance stories from Ziggy and Chantelle to Pete Bennett and Nikki Grahame.

So, who were the 19 winners of Big Brother and where are they now? Here's everything you need to know.

Big Brother season 1 - Craig Phillips

Craig Phillips was the first ever Big Brother winner taking home the prize of £70,000 in 2000. Phillips donated his winnings to pay for his friend with Down's syndrome, Joanne Harris' heart and lung transplant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following his win, he kept a low profile and went into DIY, appearing on numerous makeover shows throughout his career. He now runs a YouTube channel along with his wife, Laura, offering DIY tips and tutorials.

Big Brother season 2 - Brian Dowling

Brian Dowling also won the final of Ultimate Big Brother in 2010 (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

The second winner of Big Brother, Irish man Brian Dowling has since made a name for himself as a presenter. The only ever contestant to win the competition twice, he presented the show when it moved to Channel 5 for six seasons, before being replaced by Emma Willis. He currently stars in Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland alongside his husband Arthur.

Big Brother season 3 - Kate Lawler

Big Brother 3 contestants including Kate Lawler and Alison Hammond in 2002 (Pic:Getty)

The first female winner of Big Brother, following her win Kate Lawler went on to become a DJ for Capital FM until December 2003 and presented the Channel 4 breakfast show RI:SE. She is currently a presenter on Virgin Radio and in 2021 appeared on the MTV show Celebrity Bumps, which documented her pregnancy and birth. In 2022 she released her first book, Maybe Baby: On the Mother Side.

Big Brother season 4 - Cameron Stout

Cameron leaves the Big Brother House after being announced the winner (Photo: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

The fourth season of Big Brother didn't grip audiences mostly because everyone seemed to get along - how boring! Scottish fish trader Cameron Stout took home the prize, since winning he has appeared in pantomimes in Aberdeen and Glasgow and according to BBC Scotland he currently works for Radio Orkney.

Big Brother season 5 - Nadia Almada

Big Brother winner Nadia Almada

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nadia won Big Brother season 5, the show’s first transgender winner, she went on to record a single, “A Little Bit of Action” which reached number 27 in the UK charts. She also returned for Ultimate Big Brother in 2010, finishing tenth. Nadia currently works as a hairdresser.

Big Brother season 6 - Anthony Hutton

Anthony Hutton is most remembered for what he got up to in the Big Brother House with Makosi Musambasi. Following winning the show he has stayed largely out of the limelight, working as a model and hairdresser, however in 2022 he revealed that he had closed his Darlington business.

Big Brother season 7 - Pete Bennett

Pete Bennett and Nikki Grahame attend the National Television Awards 2006 (Photo: MJ Kim/Getty Images)

Pete Bennett who lives with Tourette’s fast became the nation’s favourite. From his hilarious jokes, sweet demeanour and quirky style, he kept us all entertained, but it was his growing relationship with fellow housemate Nikki Grahame that had us hooked. The pair started to date in 2006, but eventually split. Grahame passed away from anorexia complications in 2021 at the age of 38.

Following on from Big Brother he has encountered many setbacks, revealing on the Jeremy Kyle show in 2015 that he was homeless. In 2016 he set up a cleaning company, before turning his hand to acting, Bennett recently appeared in Catherine Tate’s 2022 Nan Movie.

Big Brother season 8 - Brian Belo

Brian Belo leaves the Big Brother House after being announced the winner (Photo: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brian Belo became the youngest ever contestant to win Big Brother, taking home the grand prize at just 19-years-old. He tried to launch a music career releasing the track "Essex Boy" and starred in the theatre production of The Vegemite Tales. In 2013 he made headlines after he sued the creators for The Only Way is Essex, claiming he had previously developed a show called Totally Essex, which included many of the same cast members. A settlement was reached with ITV and Belo has kept a low-profile ever since.

Big Brother Season 9 - Rachel Rice

The first Welsh Big Brother winner, Rachel Rice used her winnings to clear her student debt. Following winning the series, Rice went into teaching and currently works as a teacher in a school.

Big Brother season 10 - Sophie Reade

The tenth winner of Big Brother, Sophie Reade went into glamour modelling following her win, appearing in Playboy UK. According to her LinkTree on Instagram she has an OnlyFans account.

Big Brother season 11 - Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson is now a presenting on ITV’s This Morning (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Josie Gibson first appeared on our screens as a contestant on Big Brother in 2010. Following her victory she established a career in TV presenting and currently is a host on ITV’s This Morning.

Big Brother season 12 - Aaron Allard-Morgan

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Allard-Morgan won the first Big Brother series to air on Channel 5. Since winning he has written a book about his experience in the Big Brother House and runs a bar in Weston-Super-Mare.

Big Brother season 13 - Luke Anderson

The first transgender man to win Big Brother, Luke Anderson became a LGBTQ+ ambassador after his win. He now keeps a low profile and runs Cravin bakery in North Wales along with his wife.

Big Brother season 14 - Sam Evans

Sam Evans, who was born with 80 percent hearing loss, revealed he was planning to return to work at Debenhams after winning the grand prize. He has kept a low profile ever since.

Big Brother season 15 - Helen Wood

Following her Big Brother win, Helen Wood had a Daily Star column and released her auto-biography, "A Man's World", which revealed her life before Big Brother in 2019. She has stayed out of the public eye in recent years and is reportedly living in Dublin.

Big Brother season 16 - Chloe Woodburn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following winning Big Brother, Chloe Woodburn returned to her day job and keeps a low profile.

Big Brother season 17 - Jason Burrill

Jason Burrill leaves the Big Brother House after being voted the winner (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

After his win, the former Guardians of The Galaxy stunt double has since featured in many more movies including: The Serpent (2018), The Dark Return of Time (2017), Essex Vendetta (2016) and Stranger in the Worlde (2017).

Big Brother season 18 - Isabelle Warburton

Isabelle Warburton now runs a tanning salon called Buff and is an influencer on Instagram with 78K followers.

Big Brother season 19 - Cameron Cole

We all thought Cameron Cole would be the final winner of Big Brother - how wrong we were! Following his win in 2018, the vlogger went on to study at university and lived with his boyfriend.