Big Brother is back - the reality TV show has been revived in a new reboot from ITV. It’s been five long years since we’ve seen the diary room or heard the familiar voice of narrator Marcus Bentley, but Big Brother UK is finally back.

The reality show that sees housemates thrust in front of cameras 24/7 has officially returned to ITV and it is already bringing the drama. We have already met our 16 brand new contestants who entered the Big Brother house last night.

The games have already begun, with Jenkin's drawing the short straw, in just one night he's already lost his access to hot water, has to make someone breakfast, had his suitcase blown up and accidently put Olivia forward for the public vote on Friday.

Big Brother first arrived on our screens in 2000, with the latest series being the twentieth season of the long-running social experiment. Originally airing on Channel 4, it moved to Channel 5 in August 2011, before the series ended in 2018.

So, is Big Brother on every night and what channel is it on? Here’s everything you need to know about the Big Brother 2023 TV schedule.

Big Brother 2023: is it on every night?

Big Brother is back on our screens, the reality TV show will be airing every night except Saturday. Fans can tune into Big Brother on ITV2 from 9 pm and Big Brother: Late & Live hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best on ITV2 from 10 pm.

Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Photo: ITV)

Big Brother 2023: what channel is Big Brother UK on tonight?

Big Brother will be available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX.

To celebrate the return of Big Brother, ITV aired Big Brother: The Launch across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX tonight. However, the remainder of the series will not be showing on ITV1 and will be available nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX (except from Saturdays).

Big Brother 2023: when does Big Brother UK start?

Big Brother 2023 officially started last night (October 8) with Big Brother: The Launch, episodes will not continue on a nightly basis on ITV2 from 9 pm, airing every day except Saturday.

The show will be followed each night by Big Brother: Late & Live, which is hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best and will air on ITV2. Taking place in front of a live studio audience from the site of the Big Brother House it will give fans an extra hour of exclusive features including celebrity guests and the weekly nomination results.

But that’s not all, the Big Brother: Live Stream is back, airing seven nights a week on ITVX, you can keep an eye on the housemates all day every day if you really want to.

Big Brother TV episode schedule:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday:

ITV2 - Big Brother Launch Show 9 pm -10 pm

ITV2 - Big Brother: Late & Live - 10 pm - 11:05 pm

Big Brother 2023: how can I watch the live stream?

Big Brother UK have brought back the live stream, meaning views can keep an eye on the housemates everyday. Announcing the news on social media, Big Brother said: "We’re going LIVE with Big Brother: Late & Live straight after the show, six days a week. Plus, you can watch even more action from the house straight after with the Big Brother: Live Stream on @ITVX!"