Game of Thrones fans have been treated to an early Christmas present this weekend, as HBO released the first teaser trailer for its GoT prequel series, House of the Dragon, as audiences get a chance to ready themselves for the second season of the acclaimed fantasy-drama series.

In season 2, viewers can expect to witness an intense escalation of dragon warfare, as the powerful forces of Rhaenyra Targaryen go head-to-head against those of Alicent Hightower. The recently released trailer showcases some exciting scenes, such as Daemon Targaryen donning his awe-inspiring armour, knights riding on horses, soldiers engulfed in flames, and key characters taking to the skies on their dragons for an epic battle.

Amid the impending conflict, Rhaenyra reflects on the gods' disdain for wars among kin, emphasising the intrinsic hatred in such conflicts. Yet, her aunt Rhaenys Targaryen hauntingly reminds her, "And no war is as gruesome as a war waged between dragons." The stage is set for a riveting and intense season, where familial bonds and mythical creatures collide in a spectacular display of power and strife.

Who is starring in House of Dragon Season 2?

The returning cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

They are joined by newcomers Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

When is House of Dragon Season 2 released?