Emma Stone joins the likes of Jonah Hill, Tina Fey and Scarlett Johansson as the newest member of Saturday Night Live’s “Five-Timers Club”

Emma Stone attends Bleat during the 61st New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City in October (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Congratulations are in order for actress Emma Stone; with her latest hosting role on the most recent episode of the long-running late-night variety show “Saturday Night Live,” she is now an official member of the show’s “Five-Timers Club.” While delivering her opening monologue on the show, which aired overnight in the US, she revealed that this would be her fifth time hosting the show - prompting Tina Fey and Candice Bergen to join her on stage and welcome her to the club.

The "Five-Timers Club" is a fictional club featured on the long-running American sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" (SNL). The concept was introduced in the early 1990s as a humorous way to celebrate and acknowledge performers who have hosted the show at least five times. To become a member of the "Five-Timers Club," a host must have hosted SNL on five separate occasions.

The idea is often used as a running joke on the show, with sketches featuring a secret and exclusive club where hosts who have reached the milestone gather. The club is depicted as an upscale and luxurious private venue, complete with a formal dinner setting, where the elite hosts can relax and socialize. The sketches typically include cameos from past hosts who are part of the "Five-Timers Club."

Who else is part of the “Five-Timers Club” with Saturday Night Live?

Tina Fey

Tina Fey attends the 60th annual PEN America Literary Awards at Town Hall on March 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Tina Fey, a former cast member and head writer of SNL, returned to the show as a host several times. Her appearances often feature her reprising iconic roles such as Sarah Palin during political sketches. Fey's humorous and sharp-witted monologues are highlights of her hosting stints. It was Fey who, alongside another member of the club, Candice Bergen, inducted Stone into the exclusive sect on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson speaks at the launch of The Outset at Nordstrom NYC with customer masterclass at Nordstrom on September 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Nordstrom)

Johansson's hosting gigs have showcased her versatility and comedic timing. One memorable sketch includes her portrayal of a Marvel superhero-themed romantic comedy trailer, poking fun at her role as Black Widow. Her appearances also feature engaging monologues and participation in various comedic sketches, and she also happens to be the wife of current Weekend Update host, Colin Jost.

John Goodman

Goodman is known for his frequent hosting and collaborations with the SNL cast. His appearances often feature him in humorous sketches, showcasing his comedic talent. Goodman's comedic chemistry with the cast has resulted in memorable moments over the years and he had a memorable role as Robert De Niro in the classic ‘90s sketches, “The Joe Pesci Show”, alongside Jim Breuer’s fantastic impression of Pesci.

Dwayne Johnson

Johnson’s hosting gigs often highlight his charismatic personality and willingness to participate in comedic sketches that play on his tough-guy image. His appearances include entertaining monologues, digital shorts, and collaborations with the SNL cast, including an incredibly not-safe-for-work sketch regarding the most evil invention created by the most nefarious supervillains on earth - and Dwayne Johnson’s casual scientist-turned-inventor.

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks attends the Asteroid City New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Tom Hanks is a beloved SNL host, known for his versatile performances and comedic timing. Over the years, he has portrayed a variety of characters in sketches and often participates in recurring segments. His induction into the "Five-Timers Club" was celebrated with a memorable sketch featuring other esteemed hosts. In fact, according to SNL creator Lorne Michaels, it was Hank’s idea originally to create the “Five-Timers Club". It was his idea that there was this private club where only the people who had hosted five times just met up and spent time,” Michaels later revealed.

Who has made the most guest appearances in the history of Saturday Night Live?

That would be Alec Baldwin, by his constant presence on Saturday Night Live with his impression of then President of the United States, Donald J Trump. With those appearances, he has been featured on the show 17 times - eclipsing the record of one-time SNL stalwart Steve Martin, who has made 16 guest appearances on the show.

Can I watch the latest episodes of Saturday Night Live in the UK?