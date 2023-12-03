Bernard Cribbins and Doctor Who: Remembering the late British acting great after his final role
Bernard Cribbins took his final bow after appearing in the latest “Dr Who” special - but why was the actor so beloved before his death in 2022?
One of Britain’s beloved acting talents finally took his bow in the latest episode of Doctor Who - Bernard Cribbins, who played Wilf in the second of three specials leading up to Christmas 2023. Wilfred "Wilf" Mott is a recurring fictional character in the British science fiction television series Doctor Who and is the grandfather of the Tenth Doctor's (David Tennant) companion Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate, and father of her mother, Sylvia Noble.
As a companion to the Doctor, an alien Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey, Donna travelled through space and time in the show's 2008 series, having numerous adventures. A believer in extraterrestrial life, Wilfred was proud of his granddaughter's adventures and helped keep them a secret from her overbearing mother. He later became the Tenth Doctor's final companion in "The End of Time".
But it wasn’t the only time Bernard Joseph Cribbins, born 29 December 1928 in the Derker area of Oldham, Lancashire, appeared in the cult BBC science-fiction series. Cribbins' acting career at times was a life less ordinary, juxtaposing appearances in classic adaptations through to the more irreverent selection of works he involved himself in. After all, this was an actor Noel Fielding wished he could work with after an episode of “Never Mind The Buzzcocks” in 2009.
Leaving formal education at the age of 13, Cribbins found early employment as an assistant stage manager at a local theatre club. His initial foray into acting occurred within this dynamic environment, setting the stage for a future marked by versatility and talent. A subsequent apprenticeship at the Oldham Repertory Theatre further honed his skills.
In 1947, Cribbins commenced national service with the Parachute Regiment in Aldershot, Hampshire, including a deployment to Mandatory Palestine. This period laid the foundation for a career that would span theatre, film, television, and narration.
Who was Bernard Cribbins?
Cribbins made his West End debut in 1956 at the Arts Theatre, portraying the two Dromios in "A Comedy of Errors." His subsequent performances in notable productions such as "Not Now Darling," "There Goes the Bride," and "Run for Your Wife" solidified his presence in the theatrical landscape. A turning point came in 1960 with the revue "And Another Thing," which led to a recording contract with Parlophone and the release of chart-topping singles like "The Hole in the Ground" and "Right Said Fred" in 1962. Cribbins continued to enchant audiences on stage, with notable roles in productions like "Guys and Dolls" and "My Fair Lady." His theatrical prowess extended to pantomimes, and he graced the BBC CBeebies Proms in 2014.
Cribbins' cinematic journey began in the early 1950s, predominantly in comedic roles. Notable film credits include "Two-Way Stretch" (1960), "The Wrong Arm of the Law" (1963), and appearances in several “Carry-On” films. His diverse filmography extended to collaborations with industry icons such as Alfred Hitchcock in "Frenzy" (1972) and contributions to the Dr Who franchise - Cribbins left an indelible mark on Doctor Who. Beginning with the film "Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D." (1966), he later returned in 2006 and became a beloved character, Wilfred Mott. His portrayal made him the only actor to play two companions and positioned him alongside the Daleks in both TV and cinema versions.
A fixture on both stage and screen, Cribbins showcased his acting prowess in diverse television roles. Notable appearances include Cribbins (1969–70), Fawlty Towers (1975), Worzel Gummidge (1980), and Dalziel and Pascoe (1999). His enduring contributions to children's television included hosting Star Turn and Star Turn Challenge. He also established himself as a prominent voice talent, narrating the British animated series The Wombles and embodying the character of the Water Rat in a BBC radio adaptation of The Wind in the Willows. His extensive involvement in children's programming included a record-setting 114 appearances on Jackanory.
Recognizing his multifaceted contributions, Cribbins received the General Service Medal and was awarded an OBE in the 2011 Birthday Honours for services to drama. His work in children's television garnered a Special Award at the 2009 British Academy Children's Awards.
Married to Gillian McBarnet from 1955 until her passing in 2021, Cribbins faced personal challenges, including a diagnosis of prostate cancer in 2009. Despite health concerns, he remained active and published his autobiography, "Bernard Who? 75 Years of Doing Just About Anything," in 2018. Cribbins, a national treasure, passed away on 27 July 2022, leaving behind a rich legacy celebrated for its enduring impact on British entertainment. His contributions to the arts were further acknowledged with the J. M. Barrie Award in 2014.
