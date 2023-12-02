There is still plenty more excitement and intrigue to come from the final part of “The Crown” Season 6, according to some of its cast members

Both the story of how Prince William met Kate as a university fashion show (pictured) and the marriage of King Charles III to Queen Camilla are set to be played out in the final part of "The Crown" Season 6 (Credit: Netflix)

Those scenes in question are Kate Middleton’s university fashion show and King Charles III’s wedding to Queen Camilla. “People are going to love it,” McVey reveals. “It looks amazing and obviously Meg (Bellamy) does an incredible job…that’s going to be an amazing moment,” he said about the moment often referred to as the one when William first became smitten with Kate.

McVey has also revealed the depiction of Charles and Camilla’s 2005 wedding is another stand-out moment of the series. “Camilla and Charles’ wedding ends on such a hopeful note and you really get to understand their love and how far they’ve come and how hard they’ve had to fight to get to where they are and it’s a really beautiful moment to end on,” he said.

Dominic West, who plays then Prince Charles in the last instalment, spoke about the level of detail which went into that scene. “It was the wedding and it was the blessing of their wedding in St George’s Chapel, Windsor and we had the programme, which no one had seen on screen, this programme which was about 20 pages long of exactly what happened,” he said.

“I don’t know where they found it, where they got it from, of all the hymns, all the readings, everything that was at that thing and then I think there was a line wrong in one of the hymns and so someone had to put into 300 of these programmes, a page with the right hymn in it and we could have all just written it down, but when you get that level of detail and professionalism and perfection you have to step up your game.”

Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate in the series, also revealed the level of detail that has gone into the final season of “The Crown,” “We did some university scenes and I looked in this vending machine and there were all the chocolate bars but they were re-branded to be of the time and the slight details like that is just fascinating. You could just spend a whole day looking through Kate’s bedroom and just looking at all the different history of art books.”

Ed McVey (right) revealed that the university fashion show is one of two "beautiful moments" as "The Crown" reaches it's conclusion this month (Credit: Netflix)

Bellamy admitted being “a bit apprehensive” about portraying the scene to begin with. “…Purely because it was the first time I had really felt like I was reliving a key event that I remembered seeing in the news, but on the day itself it was completely different to what I thought, it was amazing,” she said. She also went on to state the producers had “Kylie Minogue blasting through the speakers” while the crowd cheered “at the top of their lungs” during filming.

“So it was a really liberating experience and it was so great for the self-esteem and I had such fun,” the actress said. It was amazing and I was really nervous for it, so that was a relief and it was one of my favourite days to film for sure.”

When does the final half of “The Crown” Season 6 arrive on Netflix?