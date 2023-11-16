Has Elizabeth Debicki managed to capture the mesmerising appeal of the late Princess Diana and what’s her life like away from The Crown?

Whatever your views on the monarchy, and the late Princess Diana, I think it is very difficult to refute her mesmerising appeal’ and despite her passing away back in 1997, I sincerely believe nobody has come close to her in terms of her innate charm and essentially ‘star quality.’ Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki was chosen to take over from Emma Corrin for the final two seasons of the Netflix show. She revealed how difficult it was to film the late Princess’s final months and said that “I think it’s a unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days. Its his (writer Peter Morgan’s) interpretation and it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it’s devastating and it’s fraught and we can never know.”

When I first saw photographs of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana on the set of The Crown, I literally couldn’t believe the uncanny physical resemblance. National World’s TV expert Steven Ross said that when watching Season 6 of The Crown, he felt that “Debicki harnesses the tragedy of Diana's life in her performance. Aside from getting her mannerisms spot on, which she does, there's something about the way she plays the character that encapsulates how uncomfortable she was with all aspects of royal life.”

One could argue that ‘getting her mannerisms spot on’ is Debicki’s job, but there are too many films/tv shows to recount where the actor has done the exact opposite. Debicki seems like she was born to play Diana, but she actually read for a different part back in season two. It was the show’s creator Peter Morgan who spotted her ‘Diana potential.’ Elizabeth Debicki recalled that “They obviously saw something Diana-ish in my audition, which is really not what I was going for at that time.”

Like Steven, I agree with Elizabeth Debicki ‘getting Princess Diana’s mannerisms spot on,’ but she also seems to possess the late Princess Diana’s magnetic quality. National World's other TV expert Benjamin Jackson believes that Elizabeth Debicki "kind of nailed that aspect of Diana's calm but confident demeanour."

When royal author Andew Morton (he wrote the infamous biography Diana:Her True Story) saw Debicki’s performance, he said on the Today Show that “Her mannerisms her speech patterns were identical to the late Princess. And for me, having worked so closely with (Diana), it was like seeing a ghost. It really was uncanny.”

Elizabeth Debicki seems to have the same mesmerising appeal of the late Princess Diana. Photograph by Getty