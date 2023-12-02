Which Christmas-tinged episodes and specials are set to grace television sets this weekend in the United Kingdom?

What Christmas themed content is on terrestrial television this weekend? (Credit: BBC/Canva)

It’s the first weekend of December, so rightfully so the television schedules over the next few weeks are going to get increasingly more Christmas-centric, with some old favourites from the television archives being wheeled out alongside brand new content just for the 2023 Festive season. It also helps that this year also marks the 60th anniversary since the start of Doctor Who, with the second of a three-part story arc featuring David Tennant and Catherine Tate set to pave the way for Ncuti Gatwa to finally make his debut as the new doctor.

For those looking for a little inspiration this Christmas season though, Channel 4 will be running a repeat of the popular Kirstie Allsop series, “Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas,” while air fryers are put to the season test with Channel 5’s cooking show-of-sorts “Air Fryers: Christmas Made Easy” showing all those who have left last year’s Christmas gift to gather dust in the cupboard what can be done with the popular kitchen appliance.

If that didn’t sound surreal enough for your weekend viewing, then perhaps the latest version of Enid Blyton’s “The Famous Five,” which begins on BBC One this weekend, might pique your interest. The series was created and produced by Nicolas Winding Refn - he of “Drive,” “Bronson” and ultra-violent noir fame. The BBC have thankfully reminded us though that none of the 18+ rated content associated with the director has made it’s way into the pre-watershed series, however, it is set to have a different feel and perspective to it compared to other adaptations of the author’s work.

What Christmas content is on TV this weekend (December 2 and 3 2023)?

All information is correct as of publishing.

Dr Who: Wild Blue Yonder (BBC One - Saturday, 6:30pm)

Catherine Tate and David Tennant return as Donna and the Dr in the second part of a three-episode "Dr Who" arc this weekend (Credit: BBC)

The second episode of a three-special story arc featuring David Tennant and Catherine Tate resuming their roles as Dr Who and Donna ahead of the Christmas Day “transformation” episode many are speculating will take place. In this evening’s episode, The TARDIS takes the Doctor and Donna to the furthest edge of adventure. To escape, they must face the most desperate fight of their lives, with the fate of the universe at stake - featuring Neil Patrick Harris as a guest star.

The Great White Christmas of ‘81 (Channel 5 - Saturday, 9pm)

The winter of 1981-1982 in the United Kingdom is often referred to as the "Big Freeze" or the "Great White Christmas." It was one of the coldest winters on record in the UK, with exceptionally low temperatures, heavy snowfall, and widespread disruption. The most notable event during this period was the White Christmas of 1981. On Christmas Day, many parts of the UK woke up to a thick blanket of snow. The snowfall was widespread, covering much of England, Scotland, and Wales.

This Channel 5 programme, featuring archive footage from that period, looks at not only the more picturesque aspects of that Winter but also the extreme conditions that led to widespread travel disruptions, including the closure of roads and airports. Public services faced challenges, and there were shortages of some goods.

The Famous Five (BBC One - Saturday, 5:25pm)

Produced and created surprisingly by Nicolas Winding Refn, the BBC has touted their latest iteration of The Famous Five as: “Bringing these books to life with a new reimagining of The Famous Five is a real treat for BBC audiences and a celebration of British heritage", said Patricia Hidalgo, the head of Children's content. "These stories are loved around the world and bringing families together is a key part of our strategy so we hope it introduces a new generation of viewers to these wonderful adventures.”

Christmas at Harewood House (Channel 4 - Saturday, 8pm)

A repeat of the 2022 documentary series, viewers are once again invited to watch the staff at Harewood House as they create a 'Long Live the Christmas Tree' installation with eleven cutting-edge artists each showcasing their interpretation of the festivities. An ideal opportunity also for those near the Yorkshire area looking for things to do with the kids this Christmas school holiday.

Adrian Chiles: My Life At Christmas (BBC One - Sunday, 10:30am)

Adrian Chiles pays a visit to dancer Oti Mabuse in her dance studio to discover what Christmas has meant to her throughout her life. She shares childhood memories of family gatherings in South Africa and stories of Christmas in Germany with her sister Motsi, reflects on her success on Strictly Come Dancing and talks about how imminent motherhood will change her life and future Christmases forever. She even manages to persuade Adrian to step foot on the dance floor.

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas (Channel 4 - Sunday, 8pm)

Kirstie Allsopp, presenter and craft enthusiast, explores different creative and DIY projects, inspiring for viewers to make their decorations, gifts, and festive treats. “Kirstie's Handmade Christmas" has been well-received for its festive and crafty content, appealing to individuals who enjoy do-it-yourself projects and want to add a personal touch to their holiday preparations. The show has become a part of the holiday programming in the UK, offering viewers a mix of entertainment and practical ideas for creating a handmade Christmas.

Britain’s Favourite Christmas TV Moments (Channel 5 - Sunday, 5:55pm)

A three-hour countdown of some of Christmas TV's greatest moments. Highlights include scenes from 'Only Fools and Horses', 'Morecambe and Wise' and 'The Royle Family,’ Stephen Mangan presents the popular Channel 5 list series as the viewing public give their thoughts what are their favourite Christmas TV moment throughout television history (repeat).

Air Fryers: Christmas Made Easy (Channel 5 - Sunday, 8pm)