Tonight marks the first eviction from the latest series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, as family and partners of those in the jungle travel to Murwillumbah in case their loved one is the first to be let go from the series. While viewers have seemingly already made up their minds about who they want to leave, have the bookmakers come to the same conclusion in their most recent betting odds?

Frankie Dettori, one of the late entrants into the jungle, is the second favourite to be evicted this evening, with William Hill giving the former jockey a 5/4 betting odd that he will leave the campsite, while Nick Packard and Fred Sirieix are 4/1 and 10/1 respectively in terms of their eviction from the show.

Those booking odds seem to echo the sentiments online regarding Nella Rose, who has become the show’s pantomime villain (for now) after her arguments and overall demeanour on the show. Earlier in the week, producers for “I’m A Celebrity…” had to apologise for accidentally liking a post that criticised the social media influencer. However, many are speculating that tonight might be a double eviction, meaning that perhaps Nella will be joined by Frankie, Nick or, in a moment of irony, Fred Sirieix.