I’m A Celebrity: Who is the bookies' favourite in tonight’s first public eviction of the new series?
The first eviction of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here takes place this evening, but who is the bookies’ favourite to be removed from the jungle?
Tonight marks the first eviction from the latest series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, as family and partners of those in the jungle travel to Murwillumbah in case their loved one is the first to be let go from the series. While viewers have seemingly already made up their minds about who they want to leave, have the bookmakers come to the same conclusion in their most recent betting odds?
With two contestants leaving the campsite on medical grounds, Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears, bookmakers have made Nella Rose the odds-on favourite to be the victim of the first eviction this evening, with William Hill offering her even betting odds for her to leave the series at this juncture. Rose has been embroiled in two high-profile bust-ups since arriving on the show, with her arguments with Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage prompting nearly 2000 complaints regarding her conduct alone with Ofcom since the start of the 2023 season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Frankie Dettori, one of the late entrants into the jungle, is the second favourite to be evicted this evening, with William Hill giving the former jockey a 5/4 betting odd that he will leave the campsite, while Nick Packard and Fred Sirieix are 4/1 and 10/1 respectively in terms of their eviction from the show.
Those booking odds seem to echo the sentiments online regarding Nella Rose, who has become the show’s pantomime villain (for now) after her arguments and overall demeanour on the show. Earlier in the week, producers for “I’m A Celebrity…” had to apologise for accidentally liking a post that criticised the social media influencer. However, many are speculating that tonight might be a double eviction, meaning that perhaps Nella will be joined by Frankie, Nick or, in a moment of irony, Fred Sirieix.
When is the “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” live eviction airing?
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here plays on ITV1 at 9pm this evening (Sunday December 3 2023), with the show available on demand through ITVX.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.