Two fiery exchanges from Nella Rose in this year’s “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here” have led to nearly 2000 complaints made to Ofcom.

Campmate Nella Rose was missing from the live section of Tuesday's 'I'm A Celebrity Get me Out Of Here' episode due to a medical emergency. (Credit: ITV)

The fight on November 21 2023 between “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” contestants Fred Siriex and Nella Rose has been hit with nearly 900 complaints, according to Ofcom. The clash took place after First Dates star Siriex mentioned that he was old enough to be Rose’s father, prompting the influencer later in the episode to launch into an attack on him saying “Don’t bring up my dead parents, are you stupid?”

Siriex apologised for causing Rose distress, after she stated she no longer wished to speak to him nor eat any food that he had prepared, but was met with the comment “I accept your apology but let’s not be friends, how about that?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the show’s Bush Telegraph, Rose said: “If I don’t like somebody, I’m not going to force myself to speak to them. This is not the kind of person I want to be around. These are not the kind of comments I want to be subject to.” However, after the pair had to represent the Home Camp in a challenge against Nick Pickard and Marvin Humes which they won, the pair high-fived each other and hugged it out - seemingly putting an end to the beef.

Rose’s friend and Love Island star, Indiyah Polack, said on ITV’s “Lorraine” at the time that she did not feel Sirieix had any “malicious intent” but noted that the emotions can run high when the contestants are contending with a lack of food and jungle conditions.

It’s not the only moment that Nella Rose has found herself at the wrath of a series of Ofcom complaints since she entered the jungle: an argument Rose got into with politician Nigel Farage over immigration, during the episode on November 22, received 856 Ofcom complaints related to “alleged racial offence” from Rose’s comments to Farage.

During the debate, the YouTuber accused the GB News presenter of advocating for the removal of people like her from the UK, referring to his remarks on reducing immigration numbers. Rose questioned the former Ukip leader about being perceived as "anti-immigrant," citing information she found online, and further inquired, "Why aren't you liked by black people?" Farage responded by stating, "You'd be amazed, they do," to which Rose countered, "so everyone dislikes you without reason?" Farage defended himself, deeming the accusations "grossly unfair" and clarifying that he has expressed concerns about the high numbers of people entering Britain.

Advertisement

Advertisement