A look at First Dates front of house star Fred Sirieix as he heads to Australia for I’m A Celeb 2023

I’m A Celeb: Everything you need to Know about Fred Sirieix (ITV)

The new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will be back on TV screens this weekend. This year's celebs have all arrived in Australia ready to face their fears and take on bushtucker trials. The official lineup was recently announced and includes Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears, Marvin Humes and Fred Sirieix are just a few of the big names joining Ant and Dec.

Speaking to the Radio Times ahead of the show Fred said: “I have been training harder than I have trained in the last three or four years. I go to the gym, I go to boxing, I train like a machine - that's my way to cope with doing I'm a Celebrity. This isn't a 100m race. You are going in for the long haul.”

Fred Sirieix, 51, is best known for being front of house on Channel 4’s First Dates show. The TV personality has been at the helm of the show since it first began in 2013. You may also recognise Fred Sirieix from the ITV road trip series he filmed with best pals with celebrity chef’s Gordan Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo.

The French TV star previously said that it was his parents who both worked in healthcare that inspired him to work in the service industry. He originally trained as a chef but decided to focus on the front of house instead. He trained in France, before moving to London. After making the move to the UK, Fred became the general manager of Galvin at Windows, a Michelin-starred restaurant in the London Hilton hotel on Park Lane for 14 years.

Is Fred Sirieix married?

Fred isn't married but lives with his Jamaican fiancée who he refers to as “Fruitcake”, he has never revealed her actual name or what she does for a living. He has two children from previous relationships.

Who is Fred Sirieix’s daughter?

If you watched the Beijing Olympics in 2022, you would have noticed that Fred Sirieix was spotted in the crowd. The TV star was seen cheering on his daughter, professional diver and gold medallist Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.