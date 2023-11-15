I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! can be an unforgiving programme - here's some of the worst injuries contestants have had on the ITV show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is known for putting contestant's through tough challenges. Whether that's forcing them to conquer their fears of heights and creepy crawlies, or survive weeks on limited food, stars are constantly tested on the popular ITV show.

But it doesn't always go to plan and some celebrities have found themselves injured in accidents while others have had to take a health-related break from the game show. From Janice Dickinson's 'terrifying' fall to John Barrowman's sprained ankle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's fair to say there's been a few trips to the nearby hospital for celebrities over the years, here's a look at the moments stars have injured themselves on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Janice Dickinson

The TV personality and model was taking part in I’m A Celebrity…South Africa earlier this year when she suffered a 'terrifying' fall and was reportedly found with a head wound, black eye and a split lip, as well as fractured hands.

According to the Sun, Dickinson - who was competing in the 2023 'all-stars' edition of the show - tripped over a cable on her way to the jungle camp toilet during the night. After on-set medics were called to assist, Dickinson was taken to hospital before 'forced' to pull out of the show.

Kimberley Davies

In 2005, Kimberley Davies quit I'm a Celebrity after fracturing her rib during a bush tucker trial. The ex-Neighbours star was required to complete a 15ft jump from a helicopter to hit a target floating in water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After successfully completing her first test jump, Davies adjusted her positioning the second time around and hit the water at the wrong angle. She was given the clear to return to camp, following a brief trip to the hospital, but subsequently withdrew from the show with the pain persisting.

James Haskelll slipped and the water fell on his boat, scalding the top of his foot

John Barrowman

The 51-year-old actor was close to leaving I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2018 after he sprained his left ankle walking to wash a pot. The same night, Barrowman was taken to hospital and excluded from the public vote until his return.

He completed the rest of the series with his ankle strapped up and even finished in third place, behind that year's king of the jungle, Harry Redknapp.

James Haskell

During his appearance on the ITV show in 2015, James Haskell fell out with campmates and offended viewers with a disability joke which drew complaints to Ofcom. But it wasn't the first time the controversial figure landed in hot water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Accompanied by Caitlyn Jenner, the rugby star headed to the designated washing-up spot a bucket of hot water. Haskell slipped and the water fell on his boat, scalding the top of his foot.

"The hot water just slipped out and poured right into my boot," he said. "I couldn’t get my boot off in time and it’s blistered the front of my foot."

Joel Dommett

After finishing runner-up on the 2016 edition of the ITV show, comedian Joel Dommett got a gig hosting Extra Camp, the companion series to the show which featured behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with contestants.

However, Dommett wouldn't have known his most shocking I'm a Celebrity-related injury would come away from the jungle. During a rehearsal of Extra Camp in 2018, Dommett was hit by a wooden sign that fell on top of him and split his head open, prompting the comedian to visit the hospital and get stitches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Co-hosts Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash were forced to present the show without him and Dommett posted a photo of his bandaged head on Instagram and said in a statement: “Unfortunately due to unforeseen windy circumstances blowing the set onto my head during rehearsals, I won’t be able to present Extra Camp this evening.

"I had seven stitches like a big brave boy and I’ll be back tomorrow.

"To be honest I’m less worried about my health and more worried that the show will be better without me.