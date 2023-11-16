A closer look at Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard as he heads to the jungle

I’m A Celeb 2023: Who is Nick Pickard? (ITV)

Nick Pickard is heading to Australia to join Josie Gibson, Nella Rose and Marvin Humes as one of the campmates for this years I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here lineup. The actor, 48, best known for his role as Tony Hutchinson in E4 soap Hollyoaks will join Ant and Dec when the new series begins on Sunday November 19.

The actor joined the original cast of Hollyoaks when the soap first began in 1995 and has since become the longest serving cast member. However, before his breakout role as Tony, Nick also had small roles in EastEnders and Grange Hill. Nick Pickard has said he isn’t leaving Hollyoaks and is just taking a short break for the jungle, with reportedly the full support from his bosses.

Is Nick Pickard married?

Nick Pickard was in a relationship previously with former Hollyoaks co-star Joanna Taylor who played Geri Hudson in the soap; they reportedly had a year long relationship in 2001. Nick Pickard has a daughter Ellie who is 25 years old from a previous relationship. It appears he is currently in a relationship after sharing pictures with his partner on his social media.

Who is Nick Pickard’s brother?

Nick Pickard’s younger brother John Pickard is also an actor. He is best known for playing David Porter in the TV series ‘2 point 4 Children’ ( 1991-1999). The two brothers also played on-screen brothers Tony Hutchinson and Dominic Reilly in Hollyoaks for five years.

Is Nick Pickard a chef?

His character Tony Hutchinson has worked as a chef in Hollyoaks since the series began and it appears that Nick Pickard got a taste for all things culinary n real life. As well as appearing on Celebrity MasterChef in 2011, the actor also owns several restaurants in Sheffield and reportedly co-owns a pub with his brother in London.