Relatives and friends of I’m A Celebrity campmates are flying out to Australia as the first elimination date gets closer

Odds for the first star to leave I'm A Celebrity 2023 have been revealed

Former Eastenders star Danielle Harold’s mum Lisa Marie Carter is amongst the relatives and friends of campmates who have flown out to Australia to support their loved ones ahead of the first elimination. Lisa Marie Carter said: “It’s been good she’s doing really, really well. I knew she would be determined. A lot of people there aren’t themselves in their jobs and when you’re playing someone for so long, it's really difficult to switch off but she’s a really caring person.”

When she was asked if her daughter Danielle could win I’m A Celebrity 2023, Lisa Marie Carter told The Mirror that “She’s already a winner in my eyes anyway. I’m really proud. I don’t know how she does it with the trials. I’m not good at heights and she’s inspired me to jump on a plane and get out here. I knew she would give it a good go but I am a bit surprised at how much she has thrown herself into it. She was anxious going in. I am not worried now though because I can see she looks happy and she is enjoying herself.”

The first relative of the I’m A Celebrity 2023 campmates to arrive in Australia was Sarah Corrin, the girlfriend of Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard. The couple have been together for several years and live together in Liverpool, but prefer to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Which I’m A Celebrity 2023 star is favourite to be eliminated first?

According to William Hill, Nella Rose is the favourite to be eliminated first and is at 6/4, she is followed by Nick Pickard at 7/4. Frankie Dettori is 2/1, Marvin Humes is 12/1 and Jamie Lynn Spears is 20/1.

Nella Rose was recently missing from I'm A Celebrity 2023 as she needed to be treated by medics and is exempt from the next trial.

When does the first I’m A Celebrity 2023 elimination take place?