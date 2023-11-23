The latest I’m A Celebrity betting odds show the clear favourite to win the series and who could be sent home first

The latest bookies’ favourite for the winner of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2023 has been revealed, as has the campmate expected to be sent packing at the first elimination.

Season 23 of the show launched just five days ago on ITV1 and ITVX, but already the campmates have managed to provoke strong reactions among the audience at home. Nella Rose, who was among the favourites to win the series, has seen her odds slashed following her outburst at Fred Sirieix on Tuesday’s episode.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage, the right wing politician, Brexit campaigner, and GB News host has gone down better than expected with fans of the series, although viewing figures for the launch show were down by two million on last year, possibly because audiences switched off over his involvement.

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2023?

The current favourite to win the series, according to Oddschecker, is TV personality Josie Gibson. The Big Brother season 11 winner and This Morning guest host has been given odds of 7/4 to be crowned the next Queen of the Jungle. This means the bookies give the star a 36% chance of success in the show.

What are the full odds for the winner of I’m A Celebrity 2023?

The aggregated betting odds for the I’m A Celebrity 2023 campmates as of November 23 are:

Josie Gibson: 7/4

Sam Thompson: 3/1

Frankie Dettori: 6/1

Fred Sirieix: 11/2

Danielle Harold: 8/1

Nigel Farage: 10/1

Tony Bellew: 12/1

Marvin Humes: 33/1

Nick Pickard: 40/1

Jamie-Lynn Spears: 80/1

Nella Rose: 80/1

Grace Dent: 100/1

Who is the bookies’ favourite to be eliminated first on I’m A Celebrity 2023?

It’s not surprising that those with the least likelihood of winning the series are most likely to be the first to be eliminated according to the bookmakers.

Grace Dent is the favourite for first elimination, with odds of 2/1, followed by Jamie-Lynn Spears at 13/8, and Nella Rose at 3/1. Down at the other end of the scale are Josie Gibson and Sam Thompson, who are both sitting safely on odds of 66/1 to be the first eliminated.

Interestingly, even though Nigel Farage has proven to be the most controversial contestant this year, with many fans pledging to boycott the show over his appearance, he is only the seventh favourite to be eliminated first, with odds of 16/1. So ITV’s reported £1.5 million investment in the politician may prove to be worthwhile.

When is the first elimination on I’m A Celebrity 2023?