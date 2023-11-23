I’m A Celebrity 2023 | Why this is Nigel Farage’s political not personal rehab quest

Analysis: Ralph Blackburn, NationalWorld politics editor

Nigel Farage has unfinished business. Seven elections to try and become an MP and seven losses. Despite his influence on the UK’s biggest political event of the century, Brexit, these failures hang over him. And, after I’m a Celebrity he might have his best chance yet of entering the Commons.

The Conservative Party has never been as close to Farage’s politics as it is now. The previous Home Secretary Suella Braverman described illegal immigration as an “invasion”, and said “multiculturalism” has failed. The Prime Minister is a Brexiteer, the complete opposite from when Farage quit the Tories in 1992 after John Major signed a treaty for closer European integration.

And he’s incredibly popular with Tory members. I watched at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester as Farage strutted around, cigarette in hand, closely followed by a gaggle of acolytes wherever he went. You’d have thought he was the leader of the Conservative Party, not Rishi Sunak.

More than seven in 10 Tory members want Farage readmitted to the party, a Conservative Home poll found. If the Conservatives lose the next election, someone on the right of the party, like Braverman, could become leader - making Farage rejoining more likely. Farage is currently the Honorary President of the Reform UK party, which is squeezing the Tories in the polls, although he doesn’t play an active role.

If he wanted to finally become an MP, he’d have no better chance than with the Tories - who are set to need a lot of new candidates at the next election. Farage himself has even hinted at it, telling an event in Westminster recently: “I’d be very surprised if I were not Conservative leader by 2026, very surprised …they think I’m joking … I’m serious.”