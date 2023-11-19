A look at whether Nigel Farage has his own range of gin

Nigel Farage launched his own brand of gin in 2022 in the colours of red for ‘Farage Red Gin’ white for ‘Farage White Gin’ and blue, yes, you guessed it right for ‘Farage Blue Gin.’ On his website, there is a dedicated section called ‘Farage Gin,’ where you will need to put in your date of birth as they require users to be 18 years of age.

In the gin section on his website, Farage tells the story of how he came to set up ‘Farage Gin’ and writes that “I visited Cornwall for the first time in 1983, it was a fishing trip and I was nineteen. It seems like a long time ago now, but my love for what I consider England’s most beautiful country has not changed.”

Farage goes on to explain that “Farage gin is produced by an artisan distillery in the heart of Cornwall using pure local spring water, naturally occurring sugar and is bottled by hand in small batches. Red, White or Blue I hope you enjoy my patriotic take on this quintessentially British drink. Cheers!” The gins are priced at £40 and there is a gin miniature gift set for £25, as well as a luxury gin picnic basket, priced between £75 and £85.