Nigel Farage will be medically exempt from taking part in certain I'm a Celebrity Bushtucker trials

And it appears, the former UKIP leader will be doing less than other contestants as he is going to be ‘exempt’ from some of the show’s famous bushtucker trials. Farage told the Sun, he will be medically exempt from certain challenges due to previous injuries in which he's undergone treatment for.

Farage said: "Well, anything involving weightlifting, I’d be out because I’ve obviously had some quite serious physical injuries and neck reconstructions and goodness knows what else."

Farage was campaigning for votes during the 2010 General Election, when a small plane he was flying crashed due to a UKIP promotion banner being entangled in the plane's tail fin. The politician suffered a fractured vertebrae and ribs, as well as a fractured sternum, and had to have surgery on his spine.

"So they are fully aware that I’m a little bit damaged when it comes to bodily structure, Farage continued. "But having said that, I can still do most things.

"I doubt that any of the trials are actually going to kill me, although I don’t think they’ll all be a bag of fun," he said.

It's expected Farage will be voted for many Bushtucker trials during his time in the jungle and fortunately, viewers will be able to see him in action in the very first episode.

During a sneak preview of Sunday night's two-hour long premiere, Nigel Farage is seen stranded in the Australian desert 2,000 miles away from fellow jungle mates. Alongside Nella Rose, and Josie Gibson, the trio will be tasked with a number of trials to complete in order to give the jungle team more time to win stars and food for the entire camp.

Meanwhile the jungle team will face a 'Walk The Plank' themed trial where celebrities like EastEnders' Danielle Harold, MasterChef's Grace Dent and Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson are suspended in the air and tasked with winning stars for the entire team, the Sun reports.