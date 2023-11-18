I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is back and a sneak preview of the first episode sees the stars stranded in the Australian desert.

The countdown is almost up for the return of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. The reality TV show puts celebrities in a jungle camp in Australia and makes them do bizarre trials for our entertainment.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, the ITV show welcomes a star-studded line-up of celebrities this year including Jamie-Lynn Spears, First Dates' Fred Sirieix, and late-arrival Tony Bellew. However, it's an infamous politician, a YouTuber, and a chat show host that will face the first trial.

The preview of Sunday's first episode sees Nigel, Nella, and Josie stranded in a desert 2,000 miles away from their fellow jungle mates who are facing trials of their own. The trio will be tasked with a number of trials to complete in order to give the jungle team more time to win stars and food for the entire camp.

According to the Sun, the jungle team will face a 'Walk The Plank' themed trial where celebrities like EastEnders' Danielle Harold, MasterChef's Grace Dent and Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson are suspended in the air and tasked with winning stars for the entire team.

When is I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2023?

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will be returning to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday November 19 at 9pm. The new series comes just days after the Big Brother finale. In previous seasons I'm a Celebrity had an episode every night of the week and this year's edition is no different.