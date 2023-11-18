ITV Big Brother finale 2023: Jordan wins £100,000 cash prize as Yinrun finishes fourth
Jordan wins ITV's reboot of Big Brother, taking home the £100,000 cash prize.
Jordan has been crowned the winner of ITV's Big Brother, taking home the £100,000 cash prize. Meanwhile, fan-favourite Yinrun finished in fourth place despite being the bookies' favourite for much of the Big Brother 2023.
Five Big Brother finalists went into Friday night's first-ever live results showdown. The show recently returned to our screens, five years after it was axed from Channel 5.
Noky came in fifth place and was the first contestant to be evicted from the house in the final after hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best confirmed the news. The 26-year-old banker from Derby said she was 'excited' for life after the show and was 'proud' of herself.
Yinrun was initially the big market mover in Big Brother, with bookies backing the Customer support agent from Harrogate to go all the way. But in a shock announcement, the 25-year-old finished in fifth place, only ahead of Noky.
Meanwhile, Henry finished in third place. The confessed snob from Cotswolds shared a romantic journey with Jordan during the show and disclosed to hosts Will and AJ that the pair plan to travel round the world.
Jordan narrowly edged out Olivia to take home the cash prize. The bubbly Scot said she was 'buzzing' to have finished in second place on ITV's reboot.
Who is Jordan Sangha?
Jordan is a 25-year-old lawyer from Scunthorpe. Turning heads with his extravagant dress sense, Jordan said he applied for Big Brother on a whim and is interested in the social experiment side of the programme. He said: “I have a face like a chastised backside hence I wear such wonderful shirts to make up for it.”
During his time on the show captured the hearts of fans after speaking honestly about his sexuality. Jordan - who is bisexual - found himself in the middle of a love triangle with housemates Henry and Matty.