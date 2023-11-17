One of the five Big Brother 2023 finalists will win a fortune in the live finale of the reality show

Big Brother finalists Olivia, Noky, Jordan, Henry, and Yinrun

There are five finalists left in the Big Brother house, and one of them will win a huge cash prize in the first ever live final of the ITV version of the show. The reality series returned for season 20 in October this year after a five year hiatus following its cancellation on Channel 5.

Presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best replaced Emma Willis for the new series on ITV, which saw more than double the number of viewers on its launch than for the first episode of the previous season.

Whilst an average of one million viewers watched each episode of season 19, average viewership for season 20 had been over than 1.6 million for every week the show has been on air, and the final is likely to top 2 million, suggesting that the show will return for another season next year.

Who are the Big Brother 2023 finalists?

Following last night’s (November 16) eviction, housemate Matty was sent home, meaning he was the last contestant to miss out on the final.

The five finalists for 2023 are: Henry, Jordan, Noky, Olivia and Yinrun. According to betting websites, Jordan is by far the bookies’ favourite to win the show, with odds of around 2/7, followed by Olivia (6/1), Yinrun (7/1), Henry (10/), with Noky way behind at 66/1.

What is the Big Brother 2023 prize money?

This year, the Big Brother winner will take home a whopping £100,000, whilst the runner ups will leave empty handed. The prize money for the show has fluctuated over the years - for the first season in 2000, the prize, won by Craig Phillips, was £70,000. In 2000 that was worth about £140,000 today, making Phillips one of the show’s most successful winners.

By 2005, the prize pot had dropped to £50,000, before rising to £100,000 for the first Channel 5 season of the show in 2011. The highest prize amount was won on season 16 in 2015 by Chloe Wilburn, who took home £116,100.

For the last three seasons before the show’s cancellation, the prize pot had reverted to £100,000, and has remained at this level for the revamped show on ITV.

When is the Big Brother final?