Big Brother 2023 live final: when is finale on ITV, when is next eviction, who is left, and winner odds
The Big Brother live final will air on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX this week
and live on Freeview channel 276
Big Brother returned to UK TV screens this year after a five year absence. The reality series was born on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011, until its cancellation in 2018.
The series return was confirmed by ITV last year following the Love Island final, and the series debuted in October with a launch show that was watched by more than 3 million people.
Whilst viewership has dropped off to around half that in later weeks, the live final is likely to be a big draw for fans of the show, as the first winner of the ITV version of the show will be confirmed. With six contestants left, and another conviction confirmed for November 15, five housemates will battle it out in the live final.
When is the Big Brother 2023 live final?
The Big Brother live final will air on Friday November 17 from 9pm to 10.30pm and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITV2 as well as online on ITVX. The follow-up show Big Brother Late & Live will air straight after the final at 10.30pm and on ITVX.
You can catch up on every episode of the current season of Big Brother on ITVX now. There are currently 33 episodes on ITVX and they are free to watch with adverts.
Who is left in Big Brother 2023?
At time of writing (November 15), there are six contestants left in the Big Brother house:
- Henry Southan
- Olivia Young
- Jordan Sangha
- Matty Simpson
- Noky Simbani
- Yinrun Huang
What are the betting odds for the Big Brother 2023 winner?
Jordan is the favourite across most betting sites ahead of Friday’s final, with odds of around evens that he will become the first Big Brother winner since 2018. According to William Hill, Henry comes a distant second at around 3/1, followed by Olivia and Yinrun, both at 4/1. Bringing up the rear are Matty and Noky, both with odds of winning of just 50/1.
Can you vote in the Big Brother final?
Yes, just like any other eviction, you can also vote in the live final. There will be a voting during the show in which viewers can cast their votes. You can vote on the ITV website, or through the Big Brother app. Voting is free on either platform.
What is the Big Brother 2023 prize money?
The winner of this year’s Big Brother will take home £100,000, the same as the amount won by season 19 winner Cameron Cole in 2018. On the first season of the show back in 2000, Craig Phillips won £70,000, although because of inflation that amount was worth more than this year's prize money.