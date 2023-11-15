The Big Brother live final will air on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Big Brother returned to UK TV screens this year after a five year absence. The reality series was born on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011, until its cancellation in 2018.

The series return was confirmed by ITV last year following the Love Island final, and the series debuted in October with a launch show that was watched by more than 3 million people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst viewership has dropped off to around half that in later weeks, the live final is likely to be a big draw for fans of the show, as the first winner of the ITV version of the show will be confirmed. With six contestants left, and another conviction confirmed for November 15, five housemates will battle it out in the live final.

The Big Brother live final will air this week on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX

When is the Big Brother 2023 live final?

The Big Brother live final will air on Friday November 17 from 9pm to 10.30pm and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITV2 as well as online on ITVX. The follow-up show Big Brother Late & Live will air straight after the final at 10.30pm and on ITVX.

You can catch up on every episode of the current season of Big Brother on ITVX now. There are currently 33 episodes on ITVX and they are free to watch with adverts.

Who is left in Big Brother 2023?

At time of writing (November 15), there are six contestants left in the Big Brother house:

Henry Southan

Olivia Young

Jordan Sangha

Matty Simpson

Noky Simbani

Yinrun Huang

Jordan is the current favourite to win Big Brother 2023

What are the betting odds for the Big Brother 2023 winner?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan is the favourite across most betting sites ahead of Friday’s final, with odds of around evens that he will become the first Big Brother winner since 2018. According to William Hill, Henry comes a distant second at around 3/1, followed by Olivia and Yinrun, both at 4/1. Bringing up the rear are Matty and Noky, both with odds of winning of just 50/1.

Can you vote in the Big Brother final?

Yes, just like any other eviction, you can also vote in the live final. There will be a voting during the show in which viewers can cast their votes. You can vote on the ITV website, or through the Big Brother app. Voting is free on either platform.

What is the Big Brother 2023 prize money?