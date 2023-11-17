From a race across Yorkshire through to Basil Brush in the MasterChef kitchen: what are some of the highlights of this evening’s Children In Need 2023 appeal?

L-R Top: Tinky Winky, Dodge and Hacker T Dog. Bottom: George and Zippy from Rainbow, Basil Brush. (Credit: BBC)

The annual Children In Need Appeal Show takes place this evening, with history being made already with the announcement of Lenny Rush as a presenter this year. Rush, known for his roles on ‘Dr. Who’ and ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’ becomes the first child presenter in the history of the show, joining hosts Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsey, Lenny Rush and Alex Scott MBE.

While half the fun of these events is not knowing what is going to happen on the night, the BBC have given viewers a glimpse into what’s on offer in the live studio this evening. Live on stage, JERUB, the singer-songwriter, delivers a captivating performance of his latest single, "There Till The End." STAND UNIQU3, the UK’s Junior Eurovision representatives, grace the studio with an anthemic rendition of their entry, "Back to Life." Leigh-Anne, a familiar face from multiple BBC Children in Need appearances with Little Mix, showcases her track "My Love" for the first time on television.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of the exciting new stage musical ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ takes centre stage, presenting a medley of songs from Stock Aitken Waterman acts, including iconic hits like "Especially For You." A special duo tackles one of the trio’s biggest hits.

In celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, viewers are treated to the British TV debut performance of "Wish" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming film, performed by West-End musical star Merryl Ansah. Making a return, the incredible BBC Children in Need Choir, representing the Nations and Regions of the UK, delivers a heartfelt rendition of "You Raise Me Up."

… and of course, there are the special episodes of some BBC favourites that will air throughout the evening, all to help raise funds for Children In Need and, in some cases, maybe whet the appetite when the shows return to our screens full time in the New Year…

What are the events scheduled for the Children In Need 2023 on TV tonight?

Aside from the Appeal Show itself, viewers this year will be treated to a couple of special episodes in support of Children In Need:

Dr Who

David Tennant as the 14th Doctor (Credit: BBC)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In anticipation of the three specials celebrating the 60th anniversary, a delightful exclusive scene awaits viewers, featuring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. In this special encounter, the Doctor crosses paths with a mysterious new character portrayed by the talented actor and comedian Mawaan Rizwan. As the narrative unfolds, the Doctor unravels an age-old mystery entwined with one of his most ancient adversaries. Crafted by Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T Davies, this extraterrestrial spectacle is tailor-made for BBC Children in Need. This captivating prelude sets the stage for viewers to embark on a new journey inside the TARDIS, where a trio of special episodes awaits, coinciding with the show's grand 60th-anniversary celebration this November.

Puppet Masterchef

L-R Top: Tinky Winky, Dodge and Hacker T Dog. Bottom: George and Zippy from Rainbow, Basil Brush. (Credit: BBC)

Prepare for puppet pandemonium as iconic characters like Basil Brush, Zippy, George from Rainbow, Hacker T Dog and Dodge, and Tinky Winky take over the revered MasterChef kitchen, presided over by the seasoned presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

The famous catchphrase "cooking doesn't get tougher than this" is bound to be turned upside down and shattered into bits as these beloved British children's TV puppets create havoc amidst the pots and pans, striving to impress Gregg and John with their culinary prowess. Amidst the chaos, the burning question arises: Who will gracefully emerge from the puppet-induced culinary commotion to claim the title of ‘Puppet MasterChef’ for BBC Children in Need 2023? Stay tuned to witness the whimsical culinary showdown!

Race Across Yorkshire

Top, L-R: Adam Woodyatt and Michelle Collins. Bottom, L-R: Liam Scholes and Priyasasha Kumari. Right, L-R: Lesley Joseph, Mark Charnock and Linda Robson. (Credit BBC)

In a thrilling edition of ‘Race Across The World’, three iconic TV duos embark on a challenging journey across the expansive dales and moors of Yorkshire, the largest county in the UK. Adhering to the stringent rules of the competition, they face budget constraints and are stripped of modern conveniences like mobile phones and credit cards. Armed only with a map of Yorkshire, a GPS tracker, and their wit, the teams race toward the ultimate destination—the town of Pudsey, nestled between Leeds and Bradford. Notably, Pudsey shares its name with the beloved BBC Children in Need mascot, an iconic yellow bear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The competing pairs include EastEnders' Ian and Cindy Beale (Adam Woodyatt and Michelle Collins), Birds of a Feather’s Dorien and Tracey (Lesley Joseph and Linda Robson), and Waterloo Road’s Noel and Samia (Liam Scholes and Priyasasha Kumari). Throughout their journey, these teams encounter familiar Yorkshire personalities such as Emmerdale’s Kim Tate, Marlon Dingle, and Cain Dingle, along with Bradford’s Gareth Gates, Wakefield’s Jane McDonald, and the legendary Paul Chuckle from Rotherham’s Chuckle Brothers.

Encompassing nearly three million acres, Yorkshire provides ample opportunities for the contestants to navigate its vast landscapes. With a limited travel budget, the couples must engage in traditional Yorkshire work to earn extra cash, adding an element of grit to their journey. Who withstands the pressure, who faces challenges, and ultimately, who emerges victorious? All will be revealed at the Pudsey finish line in the exclusive Race Across Yorkshire presented by BBC Children in Need.

Graham Norton's Big Red Chair

Though 'The Graham Norton' show might not be on this evening, his Big Red Chair will be making an appearance on Children in Need 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Graham Norton's iconic Big Red Chair eagerly awaits the presence of six courageous celebrities in the upcoming BBC Children in Need 2023 event. This diverse lineup includes an EastEnders actor, a renowned pop star, a professional dancer from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, an England footballer, a television doctor, and a multifaceted podcaster-presenter. Their mission? To entertain and impress three young guests on Graham's notorious sofa, all of whom have directly benefited from projects funded by BBC Children in Need.

In a bid to win over the youthful audience with their humour, each celebrity is tasked with sharing jokes that resonate with the children. However, should the jokes fall short of expectations, the lever is unceremoniously pulled, launching the celebrities into orbit courtesy of the Big Red Chair. The star-studded ensemble comprises Perry Fenwick from ‘EastEnders’, Karen Hauer from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, Matt Goss of Bros fame, Conor Gallagher representing Chelsea and England in football, Dr Ranj the TV Doctor, and Rosie Ramsey, a versatile podcaster, presenter, and author.

Is BBC’s ‘The One Show’ going to air this evening?