Children in Need 2023 gain an additional presenter ahead of November’s charity affair, in the form of BAFTA winner Lenny Rush.

BBC Studios have revealed today their list of presenters ahead of this year’s Children in Need event, with one particular face dominating the proceedings. Lenny Rush, the BAFTA winner in the field of Leading Male Performance and RTS Breakthrough Award winner, will be joining Children in Need as one of its six presenters this year.

Speaking to the BBC about his presenting gig, Rush said: “It’s an honour and a thrill to be the first child presenter for Children in Need - I can’t wait to feel the buzz of a live show and to help raise money for children and young people across the UK facing disadvantages. I’m so excited and look forward to all of you joining me!”

“We are all thrilled to have Lenny join us live on the night, Peter Davey, Executive Producer for Children in Need said. “The Children in Need audience fell in love with him when he took over the “Celebrity Call Centre” brilliantly in last year’s sketch – so getting him back to host for his first time this year is the next logical step.”

Lenny Rush joins the presenters this year for BBC's Children in Need 2023 (Credit: BBC Studios)

Lenny joins presenters Ade Adepitan MBE, Alex Scott MBE, Chris Ramsey, Mel Giedroyc and Jason Manford for the three-hour live event, which raises money to help children & young people overcome the additional challenges they currently face, including supporting children and young people living in poverty, providing emergency support to families in crisis, providing comfort to children feeling sad, lost and alone, helping children overcome social injustice and supporting children to feel safe and secure again

When is BBC’s Children in Need taking place?