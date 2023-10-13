Foodies can get their hands on one of six Squishmallows toys when they buy a McDonald’s Happy Meal - but only for a limited time

McDonald’s has announced that it has joined up with a toy company to add a very popular item to their UK Happy Meals this spooky season - Squishmallows.

The fast food chain has launched a range of small plush toys to collect - but they won’t be around for long. The range of cuddly toys, which includes cute versions of a bat, a cat, a dog, a skeleton, a werewolf and a spider, will only be available for a limited time.

The blue bat is a paperboy called Patricio who’s saving up for a big trip because he wants to fly around the world, the spider is a palm reader, and gifted magician called Bella, and the dog is Brock; a football team quarterback with a heart of gold, according to the Squishmallows Wiki page.

The sweet skeleton cat, meanwhile, is Stump, the Halloween collection’s bouncer who teaches self-defence classes to help the gang stay safe. The werewolf is called Wade and is gentler than he looks, participating in beach clean-ups and playing the violin. Finally, Autumn is a black and purple cat who seeks adventure and loves to travel.

Like all Happy Meal toys, you won’t be able to choose which Squishmallow you get in your box and you’ll be given one at random, so you’ll need luck on your side - or possibly plenty of cash to buy multiple meals - if you have your eye on a certain one.

McDonald’s UK have added six limited edition Halloween Squishmallows toys to their Happy Meals. Photo by McDonald's.

Squishmallows first gained success during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 through social media outlets, like TikTok, where Squishmallow collectors would post about their plush toy collections. The TikTok hashtag #Squishmallows has gained over 550 million views.

Squishmallows fans have reacted with joy at the latest toy offering from the fast food chain, and have shared videos of the plush they’ve got on TikTok. One TikToker declared the toys to be “adorable” and “soooo cute”.

Another TikTok user said they would be making “daily trips” to their local branch to get their hands on as many of the different variations of the toy. Many people also tagged their friends in the video and told them that they had to visit a McDonald’s together so they could each get one.

Another person who lives in America said she was crying because the plushies are only available in the UK and not in the US. There was happiness, however, for one girl who lives abroad, as she said she had a well-timed pre-planned trip to the UK. “I fly soon to the UK. Gonna eat Maccies with my boyfriend to get the squishieees (sic).”

That’s not all for UK-based fans of the toy either. Giant Squishmallows plushies will also be appearing in McDonald’s restaurants across the country, and customers can enter to win each location’s giant toy. To enter the raffle and be in with a chance to win, all you have to do is donate to 2023 Children in Need appeal in-store.