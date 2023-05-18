People tend to think that food portions are bigger in the United States than the United Kingdom - but is it true?

If there’s one thing that unites people, it’s the love of good food. For many, fast food from one of the top takeaway chains is a treat at a weekend - and whether it’s McDonalds, Greggs, KFC, Subway, Starbucks, Burger King or Wendy’s, we all have our favourite.

Alongside helping to stop hunger pangs quickly, the reason why these chains are so popular is that people know what they are getting when they place an order because no matter which town, city, or even country you are in. Or, at least you know exactly what food you’re going to be served. What may be different, however, is the quantity of food you get.

Many Brits who travel to the US will tell you that they are surprised by the size of food portions available of all types of food in American counterparts, from supermarkets to restaurants. But, now one TikTok account has set out to show if you really do get larger takeaway meals and drinks across the pond.

The account, called @_foodiess__, is very popular with social media users as it has 30.8K followers and 1.9 million likes. It shows two people, one British and one American, on a split screen, showing the typical food served in their country from various food outlets. But what exactly does it reveal? The answer may surprise you.

McDonalds

There are three videos themed around McDonalds on the page. They reveal that the portion sizes of drinks, fries and nuggets are all larger in the US when compared to the UK. You can see the comparison below:

US McDonalds drinks

Small: 473ml

Medium: 621ml

Large: 946ml

UK McDonalds drinks

Small: 250ml

Medium: 400ml

Large: 500ml

TikTok users have reacted with shock on the site. One person from the UK simply said “we’ve been scammed”. An American person, however, said that the reason their drinks were bigger was because they are “60% ice”.

US large McDonalds fries

190g

UK large McDonalds fries

130g

Upon seeing this video, one user commented that they were moving to America.

In terms of nuggets, US foodies can get a bigger box than what is available in the UK but also a smaller box. Here’s the breakdown:

US McDonalds nuggets

Box of 4

Box of 6

Box of 10

Sharebox of 20

Sharebox of 40

UK McDonalds nuggets

Box of 6

Box of 9

Sharebox of 20

KFC

There are four videos relating to KFC on the page. Again, they show that the portion sizes of four KFC stage menu items, drinks, fries, popcorn chicken and chicken buckets, are all larger in the US. Here’s how things compare:

US KFC drinks

Regular: 590ml

Large: 887ml

UK KFC drink

Regular: 400ml

Large: 500ml

US large KFC fries

300g

UK large KFC fries

150g

TikTok users were shocked that the definition of a large portion in the US is double what it is in the UK. One person said “if the prices are the same I’ll go with the US.”

Popcorn chicken

The weight of the food isn’t given with this particular video, but it does show that the options available in the UK are regular and large, whereas in the US it’s either large or a box.

US KFC chicken buckets

Box of 8

Box of 12

Box of 16

UK KFC chicken buckets

Box of 6

Box of 10

Box of 14

Subway

By now, you’ll be able to sense a theme forming. In general, the quantities of food available in US Subway branches are larger than those available in the UK - but there is one exception.

US Subway drinks

Regular: 568ml

Large: 841ml

Extra large: 1136ml

UK Subway drinks

Regular: 400ml

Large: 500ml

Many people questioned why the American quantities are all odd numbers, and some UK users also asked “does anyone really need that much?”

US Subway cookies

1

12

36

UK Subway cookies

1

3

12

One UK user commented that “there isn't even 36 in the entire tray of cookies in the UK”. An American user said “this is why I love the USA.”

Subway sandwiches

The two standard size sandwiches which you can buy in Subway are actually the same in both countries; six inch and footlong (or 12 inches). However, it is also possible to get a three foot (36 inches) party sub in America which is exclusive to that country.

Starbucks

Judging by the theme of this article so far, you may be surprised to know that Starbucks coffee is available in exactly the same sizes in the UK and the US. Here are the details:

Starbucks coffee

Short: 235ml

Tall: 355ml

Grande: 475ml

Venti: 590ml

Burger King

The comparison between Burger drinks shown on the video reveals another theme - drink sizes are pretty standard in the UK, but they can vary wildly in the US. Burger King offers some of the biggest drinks available from all the chains. See the stats below:

US Burger King drinks

Small: 590ml

Medium: 860ml

Large: 1120ml

UK Burger King drinks

Small: 250ml

Medium: 400ml

Large: 500ml

Wendy’s

For those who don’t know, the frosty is a frozen dairy dessert which is unique to fast food restaurant chain Wendy's. It’s available in two flavours; vanilla and chocolate.

US Wendy’s Frosty

Junior: 178ml

Small: 355ml

Medium: 473ml

Large: 592ml

UK Wendy’s Frosty

Junior: 178ml

Regular: 473ml

Large: 592ml

