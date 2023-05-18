If there’s one thing that unites people, it’s the love of good food. For many, fast food from one of the top takeaway chains is a treat at a weekend - and whether it’s McDonalds, Greggs, KFC, Subway, Starbucks, Burger King or Wendy’s, we all have our favourite.
Alongside helping to stop hunger pangs quickly, the reason why these chains are so popular is that people know what they are getting when they place an order because no matter which town, city, or even country you are in. Or, at least you know exactly what food you’re going to be served. What may be different, however, is the quantity of food you get.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Many Brits who travel to the US will tell you that they are surprised by the size of food portions available of all types of food in American counterparts, from supermarkets to restaurants. But, now one TikTok account has set out to show if you really do get larger takeaway meals and drinks across the pond.
The account, called @_foodiess__, is very popular with social media users as it has 30.8K followers and 1.9 million likes. It shows two people, one British and one American, on a split screen, showing the typical food served in their country from various food outlets. But what exactly does it reveal? The answer may surprise you.
McDonalds
There are three videos themed around McDonalds on the page. They reveal that the portion sizes of drinks, fries and nuggets are all larger in the US when compared to the UK. You can see the comparison below:
US McDonalds drinks
- Small: 473ml
- Medium: 621ml
- Large: 946ml
UK McDonalds drinks
- Small: 250ml
- Medium: 400ml
- Large: 500ml
TikTok users have reacted with shock on the site. One person from the UK simply said “we’ve been scammed”. An American person, however, said that the reason their drinks were bigger was because they are “60% ice”.
US large McDonalds fries
- 190g
UK large McDonalds fries
- 130g
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upon seeing this video, one user commented that they were moving to America.
In terms of nuggets, US foodies can get a bigger box than what is available in the UK but also a smaller box. Here’s the breakdown:
US McDonalds nuggets
- Box of 4
- Box of 6
- Box of 10
- Sharebox of 20
- Sharebox of 40
UK McDonalds nuggets
- Box of 6
- Box of 9
- Sharebox of 20
KFC
There are four videos relating to KFC on the page. Again, they show that the portion sizes of four KFC stage menu items, drinks, fries, popcorn chicken and chicken buckets, are all larger in the US. Here’s how things compare:
US KFC drinks
- Regular: 590ml
- Large: 887ml
UK KFC drink
- Regular: 400ml
- Large: 500ml
US large KFC fries
- 300g
UK large KFC fries
- 150g
TikTok users were shocked that the definition of a large portion in the US is double what it is in the UK. One person said “if the prices are the same I’ll go with the US.”
Popcorn chicken
Advertisement
Advertisement
The weight of the food isn’t given with this particular video, but it does show that the options available in the UK are regular and large, whereas in the US it’s either large or a box.
US KFC chicken buckets
- Box of 8
- Box of 12
- Box of 16
UK KFC chicken buckets
- Box of 6
- Box of 10
- Box of 14
Subway
By now, you’ll be able to sense a theme forming. In general, the quantities of food available in US Subway branches are larger than those available in the UK - but there is one exception.
US Subway drinks
- Regular: 568ml
- Large: 841ml
- Extra large: 1136ml
UK Subway drinks
- Regular: 400ml
- Large: 500ml
Many people questioned why the American quantities are all odd numbers, and some UK users also asked “does anyone really need that much?”
US Subway cookies
- 1
- 12
- 36
UK Subway cookies
- 1
- 3
- 12
One UK user commented that “there isn't even 36 in the entire tray of cookies in the UK”. An American user said “this is why I love the USA.”
Subway sandwiches
Advertisement
Advertisement
The two standard size sandwiches which you can buy in Subway are actually the same in both countries; six inch and footlong (or 12 inches). However, it is also possible to get a three foot (36 inches) party sub in America which is exclusive to that country.
Starbucks
Judging by the theme of this article so far, you may be surprised to know that Starbucks coffee is available in exactly the same sizes in the UK and the US. Here are the details:
- Short: 235ml
- Tall: 355ml
- Grande: 475ml
- Venti: 590ml
Burger King
The comparison between Burger drinks shown on the video reveals another theme - drink sizes are pretty standard in the UK, but they can vary wildly in the US. Burger King offers some of the biggest drinks available from all the chains. See the stats below:
US Burger King drinks
- Small: 590ml
- Medium: 860ml
- Large: 1120ml
UK Burger King drinks
- Small: 250ml
- Medium: 400ml
- Large: 500ml
Wendy’s
For those who don’t know, the frosty is a frozen dairy dessert which is unique to fast food restaurant chain Wendy's. It’s available in two flavours; vanilla and chocolate.
US Wendy’s Frosty
- Junior: 178ml
- Small: 355ml
- Medium: 473ml
- Large: 592ml
UK Wendy’s Frosty
Advertisement
Advertisement
It seems that Wendy’s, which opened its first UK branch in two decades in 2021, is one American brand which decided to offer the same size products for their customers in the UK as their home country.