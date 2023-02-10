David Turek’s reaction to eating a Greggs sausage roll has amused British audiences

When it comes to food, there are some classic British dishes which are always associated with the UK: fish and chips, Yorkshire puddings, fried breakfasts.

We love them, but they’re not typically enjoyed by our friends in the US, and so one American tourist who visited the country decided to try some of these delicacies - and filmed his reactions.

David Turek, 26, recorded himself for his TikTok as he ate some traditional British grub for the first time and gave each meal or snack a mark out of ten. He declared that his favourite is a Greggs sausage roll - giving it a 9.8/10. His reaction to the savoury pastry has delighted British watchers of his video.

The video, which you can watch at the top of this article, shows Turek taking the meat-filled pastry out from the paper bag, taking a bite and then his eyes lighting up as he chews. Once he has swallowed his mouth full he says: “Holy s***!" 9.8 out of 10, that’s f***ing lovely.”

Turek, who is originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, USA and had never eaten any British food before, also filmed himself also trying a bacon butty, fish and chips and crumpets for the first time.

Many people in the UK who watched his videos said they wish they could relive the moment they tried these dishes for the first time too. One comment read: "That is EXACTLY the reaction I was waiting for," while another added "we’re all living our first tastes again through you."

Turek, who is a full-time student, started reviewing British food online after seeing people from the UK doing the same thing with American food. He said: "I thought it would be nice to do the same thing but with British food. My favourite British food so far, if we’re talking strictly British, I would say fish and chips. That meal was absolutely sensational, and I haven’t really experienced anything like that in the US."

Turek was also surprised when he tried his first roast dinner because he was initially dubious about it. He had researched the meal and was not excited about eating it due to it being "food drenched in gravy which didn’t sound that great”.

After trying it in a local pub in Wales, however, he was taken aback by how much he did like the taste of the Sunday staple.