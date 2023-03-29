Videos of the unique dishes have had more than 10,000,000 views - but opinion about them is divided

Every country in the world has their own signature dishes, and the people who live there believe that theirs are definitely the best. Now, a chef from the United States has decided to experiment with traditional British meals by turning them inside out after entering into a light-hearted online disagreement with a UK-based foodie about whose native food is best.

Self-taught chef Anthony Calabro shared the results of his new recipes to his TikTok account called Calabro Kitchen, including dishes he has humorously dubbed ‘chish and fips', 'mangers and bash', ‘rausage solls’ and ‘teans on boast’. You can see one of those TikTok videos by scrolling to the top of this article.

Calabro, from New Jersey, US, was inspired to create the unique, but somewhat confusing, dishes after initially getting a comment from a British person who was complaining about his typical American-style food. He said: "It all started when I saw a video from Beard Meats Food on YouTube.

"In one of his videos he stopped at Greggs to get a sausage roll. So I thought it would be funny to do a 'spoonerised' version of the sausage roll, which was the rausage soll. I made that TikTok video and after that, I started getting requests from some people on TikTok to do other British classics."

The ‘chish and fips’ see blended potatoes mixed with flour and egg which is made into a fish shape and then battered and fried, while fish is then fried for the fips. While ‘mangers and bash’ uses the same type of batter, but it is then stuffed into a sausage casing and then boiled. ‘Bash’ sees blended sausage meat made into a paste with water and then fried off. ‘Rausage solls’ are created when sausage meat is rolled around pastry like a beef Wellington and then baked in the oven. The ‘teans on boast’ has croutons for beans and a bread mixture made from beans in a can.

The food has, unsurprisingly, had mixed reviews. People seemed to favour the ‘rausage solls’ more, with one person commenting on the video "I might be mad, but those actually seem banging”. Another said: "There's actually always way too much pastry. I'm actually here for this one”. Other people, however, weren’t so sure. On the ‘mangers and bash’ video one person commented "this is out of order" and another said "sometimes you need to not think things."

Calabro said: "I’ve found that the Brits have a better attitude towards the videos. I’ve seen a lot of people tagging their friends in the videos and either just laughing about it, making jokes towards each other or the way each other cooks these British classics.

"Some obviously think I’m serious and criticise me, say things like mocking Americans, and tell me I deserve jail time. I never take those comments seriously though. People from the USA mostly will post comments mocking British food, my lack of seasoning or just being appalled by what they’ve seen. People from the USA are more hostile towards the videos about American food, which just seems natural."

Calabro is planning to continue to create even more unusual and interesting dishes around this theme of cuisine as his videos have now racked up more than 10,000,000 views in total. He added: "I think I’ve found my niche in the TikTok marketplace. It’s definitely something I find fun to do.”