The seasonal Easter items mark the return of two popular sweet treats

With Easter on the way, beloved UK bakery Greggs has announced its new Easter menu, which includes the introduction of two brand new cinnamon flavoured coffees, as well as the return of two popular sweet treats.

This is everything you need to know.

What’s new on the menu?

This is the full lineup of new menu items that you’ll be able to sample from your nearest Greggs, and what the bakery has to say about each new addition.

Cinnamon Swirl Latte

From £2.40, 202 calories

(Photo: Greggs)

“Made with freshly ground Fairtrade coffee beans, velvety steamed milk, flavoured to perfection with our cinnamon style syrup, then topped with sweetened cream and a dusting of cinnamon flavoured sugar. Our Cinnamon Swirl Latte is just the right amount of sugar, spice and all things nice.

“Like all our coffee, it’s made with our own unique blend of mild, high grown and rich tasting Arabica and Robusta beans for that uniquely delicious taste.”

Cinnamon Flat White

From £2.40, 120 calories

(Photo: Greggs)

“A double espresso made with our freshly ground Fairtrade coffee beans, flavoured perfectly with a cinnamon style syrup, topped with steamed and lightly frothed milk then finished off with a dusting of cinnamon flavoured sugar. Yum.

“Trust us, if you love our original Flat White, you have to try the all-new Cinnamon Flat White.”

Easter Buns

From £1.05 / Buy as a pack of four, from £3.15, 210 calories per bun

(Photo: Greggs)

“Want guaranteed deliciousness filled full of tasty flavours this year? Look no further than our Easter Buns.

“Made with vanilla flavour sponge, topped with fondant and a sugar paste decoration, they’ll have you shouting ‘egg-cellent’ at first bite.”

Bunny Biscuit

From £1.10, 328 calories

(Photo: Greggs)

“Hopping their way to a Greggs near you. Our delicious Bunny Biscuits are back! Made from crunchy chocolate flavour biscuit, covered in milk chocolate and hand finished with tasty icing.

“Perfect with a frothy Fairtrade Latte for that afternoon tea break. The only decision you need to make is whether you devour the ears, mouth or eyes first…”

Easter Chocolate Cake Bar

From £1.25, 321 calories

(Photo: Greggs)

“An egg-cellent new addition for chocolate lovers!

“A tasty chocolate flavoured sponge cake, coated with Fairtrade milk chocolate, topped with chocolate flavour icing and a sweet Easter decoration.”

The Easter Chocolate Cake Bar is only available in selected stores.

How does the Greggs app work?

All of the new Easter menu items, as well as the regular menu, can be ordered via Click + Collect through the Greggs app.

You can download the app on the Google Play Store for Android, or the App Store for iPhone users. Each time you use the app to buy a product, you’ll be rewarded with a stamp - if you collect nine stamps in the same category (like sandwiches or hot drinks for example), your 10th item will be free.

The app also rewards you with a free sweet treat every year on your birthday.

If you’re downloading the app for the first time, you’ll also get a free hot drink you can redeem in store.