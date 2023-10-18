British Beauty Week aims to celebrate the UK beauty industry with special events and discounts from some of the country’s most loved make-up and skincare brands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beauty lovers can expect a week of make-up and skincare discounts, special events, masterclasses and activities from some of the industry’s most well-known brands as part of British Beauty Week 2023.

The annual celebration of the UK beauty industry, which is run by the British Beauty Council’s, returns this year with a line-up of special events highlighting the power of beauty. British Beauty Week is partly a celebration event and partly an education week, and aims to educate people the importance of the beauty sector to the UK economy and population, as well as offering some brilliant and fun events and must-buy bargains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The whole industry is worth close to £25 billion, according to the British Beauty Council, which is more than that made by the UK’s creative, arts, and entertainment sector and the aerospace manufacturing sector. So, this is a vitally important event as it shines a spotlight on thousands of diverse beauty businesses active in the UK. It aims to boost their growth and profile and also show how beauty has the potential to transform communities, high streets and people’s personal lives, whether they are consumers or employees.

Millie Kendall, OBE, CEO of the British Beauty Council said: “We are so excited about this year’s event. We hope this year’s British Beauty Week will not only highlight the industry’s success but also launch it into a whole new era of growth, prosperity and innovation. Few industries in the country are as diverse, inclusive and life-enhancing as the beauty industry – it’s time people realised its power.”

When is British Beauty Week 2023?

The 2023 British Beauty Week will run from Thursday 26 October to Monday 30 October.

What brands are taking part in British Beauty Week 2023?

Brands taking part in this year’s event include: L'Oreal, The Hut Group, Snapchat, Benefit, Boots, Superdrug, Business of Fashion, Bobbi Brown, Weleda, Elemis, Lush, Neal's Yard, Holland & Barrett, KMI Brands, SpaceNK, Hada Labo Tokyo, Treatwell, JC Decaux, Unidays, Unseen Beauty, Dr. Organic, Dr. Thomas Clinic, META, Glow Consultancy, Provenance, Pelham, and finally, Arkive, The Red Tree, Nutriburst, Navy Professional, Bolt Digital, Decree Skincare and Argentum Apothecary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To discover what each individual brand is doing in celebration of this week, including any discounts, special offers, or events they may be running, please visit each brand’s website.

British Beauty Week 2023 takes place in October people can expect discounts, events, masterclasses and more from some of the industry's top make-up and skincare brands. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

What events will take place as part of British Beauty Week 2023?

The activities for this year’s British Beauty Week will be hosted in and around London’s West End. The event programme kicks off with Beauty Night Out, on Thursday 26 October, which is promised to be an extravaganza of beauty experiences, masterclasses, demonstrations and one-off events.

It will include late night shopping across London’s West End Space NK stores, Benefit stores, the Boots Long Acre flagship store and Neals Yard; a treasure hunt around Covent Garden with KMI Brands and more. Consumers will also be able to travel through a self-guided tour of the diverse range of beauty stores throughout the UK’s beauty hub, Covent Garden, including MAC, Skin Laundry, Too Faced, Kiehls and Experimental Perfume Club.

British Beauty Week will also host a trade hub in Covent Garden, powered by Space NK, featuring free bookable panel discussions featuring some of the industry’s most influential beauty leaders who will offer unique insights into the most pressing challenges facing the industry today. These free panel talks will be hosted on Thursday 26 October and Friday 27 October, and can be signed up to via Eventbrite. Limited tickets are available. Visit Eventbribe to find out more information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another element to the week will involve taking a look at the UK’s biggest brands and shining a spotlight behind the scenes on the little known careers and innovations in the industry, from concept to shelf. Some of the UK’s biggest brands will launch exclusive social content profiling the unique people working in their businesses.

In addition, mentoring opportunities will also be offered to young people. This includes the chance to spend time with British Beauty Council Ambassador, Bobbi Brown, on a webinar about her path to becoming a beauty mogul. One attendee will be selected after this webinar to attend a virtual 1:1 mentoring session with the industry leader and founder of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.