These four TikTok make-up trends have gone viral - this is how you try them yourself for Autumn/Winter 2023

TikTok is full of beauty crazes that become viral trends, from celebrity-inspired make-up to time-saving hair hacks.

Subtle, flattering and easy to achieve at home, here are four popular TikTok make-up trends that will look good on everyone.

Four viral TikTok make-up trends you’ll want to try for Autumn/Winter 2023 - including honey and brownie lips. Photo by PA/Alamy.

Honey lips

Layering up lip gloss and glittering gold powder is how you get the ‘honey lips’ look – the kind of high-shine plumped pout we often see Jennifer Lopez rocking on the red carpet.

“A glitter-pigmented eyeshadow works so well for achieving this look,” says Elanna Pecherle, make-up artist and founder of Pearl Beauty. “But first ensure your lips are exfoliated – buff away any flakes and dryness, which will ensure smoother application.”

Start with your eyeshadow or powder highlighter: “Apply it directly from your finger onto the centre of your lips, focusing on the Cupid’s bow and the centre of your lower lip.” A warm brown or peachy lip gloss on top will create the perfect honey tone.

“You can define your lip with a nude shade liner that matches your lip colour, or go straight in with a gorgeous gloss,” Pecherle says. “You can also use lip oil for this last step too.”

You can try the Revolution Beauty I Heart Revolution Soft Swirl Gloss Chocolate Lip in Toffee Crunch, £3.20 (was £4), from LookFantastic to achieve this look on a budget.

Brownie glazed lip

This look is a favourite of TikTok beauty queen and all round iconic influencer Hailey Beiber. The look is based around her favourite low-key lip technique – lining her pout with a contrast liner before adding a glossy lip balm on top. Her choice lip balm is the Peptide Lip Treatment from her own skincare line Rhode Skin. You can buy that in various scents, including unscented and salted caramel and rhode vanilla, for £16.

Beiber shared a video of her completing the make-up look on her TikTok account. You can see that below.

She adds the autumn vibes by adding a deep brown lip liner, of which her favourites are known to be the Make Up Forever Artist Colour Pencil in Anywhere Caffeine, and the Scott Barnes Atelier Lip Pencil in shade Naomi. You can buy the Anywhere Caffeine pencil for £19 from Sephora UK. If it’s the Scott Barnes pencil you’re after, then you can sign up for notifications of UK stock on LookFantastic.

She finishes the look by lining her lips before smudging them a little with her finger, carefully adding some extra depth in the middle of her cupid's bow and lower lip.

Espresso shades make-up

As seen on TikTok beauty stars such as Meredith Duxbury and Millie Leer, the espresso make-up trend is inspired by the deep, chocolatey shade of freshly brewed coffee.

After applying your usual foundation, use a cool-toned dark brown eyeshadow, either powder or cream as you prefer, to create a smoky-eye look. You need to blend up into the crease and then use a smaller brush on the lower lash line before finishing the look with black mascara.

To achieve a monochromatic look, apply a matte bronzer on the cheekbones and temples, then finish with a nudey-brown lip colour – a satin or gloss finish keeps the look dewy and fresh.

To achieve this look, try the Trinny London Eye2Eye in shade Emperor and also the Glossier Ultralip in shade Pony, both for £18 each.

Clean girl aesthetic

The latest incarnation of the ‘no make-up make-up’ look, the clean girl aesthetic is about flawless, dewy skin and nearly-nude lips, with a beautifully bronzed glow.

The key to achieving this look is to use all cream products and, if you’re really committed, start the night before with tanning drops. Beauty fans on TikTok are loving self-tan serums and drops that you mix with your moisturiser and leave to develop overnight, so you wake up with a warm sun-kissed glow because sun-kissed skin is always in style, no matter what the weather is doing outside.

Opt for a lightweight skin tint or BB cream, and combine with concealer if you want a little more coverage, then dab a peachy-toned cream highlighter on the apples of your cheeks, nose, temples and under your brow bones.